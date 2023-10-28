Since the start of the conflict or war between Israel and Hamas a few weeks ago, two assets are showing notable price growth – Bitcoin and gold.

In such a situation, we decided to ask the AI ​​​​chatbot that as long as the conflict continues, which of the two will continue their positive activities and perform better.

gold vs. bitcoin at war

Geopolitical tensions are always taking their toll on financial markets, just like it did last year when Russia launched its “special military operation” against Ukraine, but some assets perform better than others.

The Israel-Hamas war began exactly three weeks ago, and the price of gold was at a local low of around $1,830 against the dollar. As reported at the time, the precious metal gave up its annual gains after falling 7% in two weeks.

However, political uncertainty started affecting the market and gold rose sharply. It quickly regained $1,900, continued rising, and even crossed the coveted $2,000 mark late Friday night. Thus, bullion has increased by about 10% since October 6.

Bitcoin’s performance has been somewhat similar, although there is some speculation that its rise could be attributed to the possibility of spot BTC ETFs being approved in the states. However, such a product has not yet come to light.

The price of BTC was around $28,000 when the war broke out and initially fell to below $27,000. However, as it began to rapidly gain popularity, it was sometimes overshadowed by fake news. The biggest surge in prices occurred on Monday and Tuesday when the cryptocurrency surged multiple times in a matter of hours and reached a 17-month high of more than $35,000.

Despite losing some ground since then, BTC is currently trading above $34,000. This means its three-week gain is 23%.

What does ChatGPT think?

When asked about the potential future performance of BTC and gold amid the ongoing war, the AI ​​chatbot declined to answer directly. Instead, it claimed that both assets could be affected by “a wide range of factors including political events, economic conditions, investor sentiment and more.”

It states that every investment instrument carries some risk, and even though some, such as gold, have a long history of serving as a hedge against inflation and political uncertainty, future performance is predicted by past movements. Cannot be imposed on the basis of.

On the question of whether Bitcoin or the precious metal is a better safe haven instrument, ChatGPT said:

,Sleep Has a proven track record of being a reliable hedge against inflation. Even in times of high inflation, it retains its value for a long period. Bitcoin It is often called “digital gold” and is seen by some as a potential hedge against inflation due to its limited supply and the belief that it can act as a store of value in the digital age. However, it is important to note that Bitcoin’s short history (compared to gold) means that it has not yet been tested through many economic cycles.

