We asked ChatGPT what will be the biggest meme coin in 2024? Bonk, Shib, Doge, or something else?

The cryptocurrency market, especially memecoins like BONK, DOGE and SHIB, have seen significant growth, with BONK surging 900% monthly.

It is difficult to predict the leading meme coins for the next year due to market volatility and the speculative nature of these tokens.

DOGE’s market presence, SHIB’s community-driven ecosystem, and BONK’s recent Coinbase listing and market cap growth are key factors in their potential future success.

What to expect next year?

It’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency sector is in a state of significant revival this year, with many digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), reaching yearly high prices. However, one particular type of tokens have been even more successful and those are memecoins.

Bonk Inu (BONK) – a Solana memecoin that saw the light of day in late 2022 – recently reached an all-time high price with an increase of almost 900% on a monthly basis. The two largest assets of that kind by market capitalization – Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) – are also well in the green, though making more modest gains than BONK.

Having said that, it will be interesting to see which memecoin will be the biggest next year (given that there is bullish potential). According to ChatGPT, such forecasting is quite challenging due to the highly speculative and volatile nature of those tokens. It added that BONK, DOGE and SHIB are currently “notable” players, but the landscape could change rapidly, and new players could also emerge.

“It is essential for investors to conduct thorough research and stay informed about market dynamics when considering investing in meme coins,” the AI-powered language model warned.

Additionally, ChatGPT outlined the biggest advantages of the leading memecoins and their chances of rising to the top. It claimed that Dogecoin has a “long-standing presence in the market” and could thrive in a potential uptick due to its close relationship with the richest man on the planet – Elon Musk.

Shiba Inu was highlighted for its strong community and efforts to grow its ecosystem, while BONK can continue its uptrend if it builds a dedicated fan base and maintains hype around it.

Those who want to delve deeper into this matter and learn more about the different memecoins, their specifications, purposes and risks can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Bonk appears to be the current rock star

It seems that the one memecoin that has generated the most buzz recently is Bonk Inu. In addition to its skyrocketing price, the token made headlines on December 14 when Coinbase officially listed it on its platform.

Furthermore, BONK’s market capitalization crossed the $1 billion mark, becoming the 68th largest crypto asset in the entire market and the 3rd largest asset in the memecoin sector.

