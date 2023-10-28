TL;DR

Recent surge in Bitcoin: The price of a Bitcoin ETF ticker linked to BlackRock, displayed on a major website, rose 15% in a week, boosting market sentiment.

Spot Bitcoin ETF Significance: This is seen as a potential catalyst for the uptrend.

ChatGPT’s Outlook: For a Bitcoin price of $1 million by 2024 Several factors, notably the 2024 Bitcoin halving, could drive such growth.

The price of Bitcoin has been the subject of massive debate for years, especially as the cryptocurrency seems to be on the cusp of another bull market.

Over the past seven days, BTC is up nearly 15%, raising hopes that a new bullish run is on the horizon.

The reason for this sudden surge is the fact that BlackRock’s Spot Bitcoin ETF ticker appeared on the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation’s website earlier this week.

Although this does not mean anything in terms of increasing the chances of approval from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, it has increased excitement and market sentiment. The approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETF by the SEC has always been one of the major catalysts that many analysts and experts have called for a new bull run, with each of them giving different BTC price predictions.

In any case, we decided to take it a step further and check with ChatGPT about what he thinks about the chances of the Bitcoin price reaching $1 million in 2024. Let’s dig deeper.

BTC Price to $1 Million: Possible?

An increase of $1 million suggests that the price of BTC will increase by another 2840%. this is too much.

When asked about this, ChatGPT says that there are several factors that could contribute to such growth next year. Market sentiment, for once, is a major consideration:

Investor sentiment can have a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin. Positive news, regulatory developments and institutional interest can push prices up, while negative news or market fear can push prices down.

Others include:

Adoption and use cases

regulation

technological advances

market liquidity

macroeconomic factors

However, one of the important potential catalysts is the upcoming Bitcoin halving. ChatGPT acknowledges this as an important factor:

Bitcoin experiences halving events approximately every four years, which reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are mined. Some traders and investors believe that this scarcity effect could drive up the price.

Bitcoin’s next halving is scheduled to occur in late March or April 2024. Historically, all Bitcoin halvings have always been followed by bullish periods, and it will be interesting to see if this can take its price to one million dollars.

source: cryptopotato.com