The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has been a hot topic of discussion for several months, especially after BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, also filed an application.

The discussion became even more heated this week after a false report surfaced claiming that a spot Bitcoin ETF has actually been approved by the SEC. The price of BTC immediately increased by almost 10% but later fell after the report was proven false.

That said, we decided to check in with ChatGPT to see what he thinks about whether BTC could reach the coveted $100K if the SEC actually approves a spot Bitcoin ETF.

It’s not a yes or no question

ChatGPT said whether Bitcoin reaches $100K after the SEC approves a spot BTC ETF depends on several things.

Institutional demand, for once, is one of the major criteria.

The approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF could make it easier for institutional investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin. Increased institutional interest could increase demand and potentially drive the price higher.

This thesis is largely supported by Fundstrat’s principal analyst, Thomas Lee, who previously stated that:

it [bitcoin ETF launch] Daily demand will reach $125 million, while daily supply is only $25 million. The implicit equilibrium price would need to increase so that daily supply matches daily demand. Equilibrium analysis suggests clearing prices at $140,000 to $180,000 before halving in April 2024.

It’s not just that

And while the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to drive the price of the asset higher, ChatGPT believes other factors need to be taken into account, such as the regulatory environment for example.

According to the popular AI-based chatbot, regulatory developments beyond the Commission’s decision could also impact the price of Bitcoin. She believes that clarity, as well as friendly rules, are capable of increasing self-confidence. On the other hand, adverse regulatory actions could create more uncertainty.

It is also worth mentioning that Bitcoin will be halving in April (or May) next year. This has historically been a particularly bullish event for the price and if this coincides with the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, the likelihood of the BTC price reaching $100K will be high.

