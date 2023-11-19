TL;DR

: SOL’s chances of overtaking XRP depend on the regulatory environment, specifically the outcome of Ripple’s SEC lawsuit, and the sentiment of the overall crypto community. drivers of solana surge: Solana’s growth is tied to the broader positive crypto market trend, institutional interest, Coinbase’s SOL perpetual futures listing, and support from industry figures like Cathie Wood.

Can SOL Overtake XRP?

Solana’s native token – SOL – has attracted a lot of attention recently due to its considerable price increase. It rose to almost $70 on November 16, a figure last seen in May 2022. Its market dynamics have become a trendy topic among cryptocurrency participants, with some wondering if an additional rally could be on the cards before the end of the year.

According to AI-powered language model ChatGPT, SOL can continue its uptrend in the remaining months of 2023 and even surpass the market capitalization of Ripple’s native token – XRP – should several key factors occur.

One such element is the regulatory environment. ChatGPT estimates that XRP could benefit from a favorable update surrounding the lawsuit between Ripple and the US SEC, meaning it will be harder for SOL to catch up.

The overall spirit of the entire community is also something to behold. Investors’ general sentiment towards a certain crypto asset can play a role in its price fluctuations, while positive news and partnerships can also fuel bullishness.

“While it is possible for Solana to surpass Ripple in market cap, such an event will depend on the complex interplay of the above factors and other factors that may emerge. ChatGPT concluded that investors are always advised to do thorough research and consider the inherent risks involved in cryptocurrency investments.

What’s behind SOL’s recent rally?

Solana’s latest surge can be attributed to the overall green wave in the cryptocurrency market, increased interest from institutional investors, Coinbase talks, and many other factors.

Recall that the US-based cryptocurrency exchange recently listed SOL perpetual futures on its international exchange and Coinbase Advanced. This service gives customers additional benefits to bet on the price fluctuations of the token. This makes Solana more accessible to institutional investors globally, who often use Coinbase to trade digital currencies.

Last but not least, the surge in SOL came shortly after Cathie Wood (CEO of ARK Invest) praised the asset’s merits and described it as “faster and more cost-effective than Ether.”

source: cryptopotato.com