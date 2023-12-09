We asked ChatGPT if BONK could mimic Shiba Inu’s previous bull run

TL;DR

BONK’s rapid growth: Bonk Inu (BONK) is up 1,100% over the past 30 days, comparing it to Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s 2021 bull run, but its ability to maintain this growth is uncertain and dependent on varying market conditions. It depends. Role of community and market dynamics: BONK’s continued success may depend on building a strong community and observing market trends and investor psychology, similar to SHIB’s approach. External Influences and Solana Connections: BONK’s trajectory may be influenced by factors such as media attention and the performance of Solana (SOL), the platform on which it is built, which is experiencing significant growth.

Could BONK become the next SHIB?

Memecoin Bonk Inu (BONK) has caught on to the recent green wave in the cryptocurrency market, increasing by a massive 1,100% in the past 30 days and reaching an all-time high price on December 8th. Its rapid rise is reminiscent of that marked by Shiba Inu (SHIB) during the uptrend in 2021. As such, it is worth checking whether BONK has a chance to continue its uptrend and repeat the performance of its rival.

The AI-powered language model – ChatGPT – estimates that predicting such a rally is “hypothetical” and depends on a variety of factors, the main one being the market environment. However, “the conditions that caused the Shiba Inu to thrive may not be the same for the Bonk Inu,” ChatGPT cautioned.

Another element to consider is community and adoption. ChatGPT highlighted that Shiba Inu has many supporters, suggesting that BONK should build a similar base to gain wider recognition and a potential price rally.

Market dynamics are next in line. The AI ​​language model claimed that Memecoin’s success is often driven by trends and investor psychology, meaning that Bonk Inu could continue its uptrend should it turn its attention.

Media coverage, endorsements by influential figures, and the regulatory environment can also influence the valuation of cryptocurrencies. Recall that the richest man on the planet – Elon Musk – has attracted some memecoins to the North many times after interacting with them on social media platforms.

an additional factor

Last but not least, BONK (the first Solana-dog cryptocurrency described as “for the people, by the people”) could benefit from SOL’s potential rally. The latter has also been a top performer recently, with its valuation rising nearly 400% in the last six months.

As cryptopotato As recently reported, Solana price rose above $72 for the first time since May 2022. Some bullish analysts, such as X (Twitter) users Crypto King and Jacob Canfield, have set quite optimistic future tags for the token.

the former thinking In the long run it could reach a new all-time high of $300, while the latter envisioned its price rising to $1,000.

