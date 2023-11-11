We asked ChatGPT if BlackRock will file for a Ripple (XRP) ETF with the SEC

TL;DR

BlackRock’s cryptocurrency ETF : Applied for a Bitcoin ETF and showed interest in an Ethereum ETF in 2023, which affected the market price, especially for Ethereum.

: Applied for a Bitcoin ETF and showed interest in an Ethereum ETF in 2023, which affected the market price, especially for Ethereum. market reaction : Significant price increases in the cryptocurrency due to BlackRock’s strong track record in ETF application approvals.

: Significant price increases in the cryptocurrency due to BlackRock’s strong track record in ETF application approvals. xrp etf speculation: There is no current filing for an XRP ETF by BlackRock, a decision likely influenced by Ripple’s ongoing legal issues with the SEC.

BlackRock is the world’s largest asset manager. Its involvement in the cryptocurrency space can be traced back years, but it was in June this year when the company really got serious.

On June 16, BlackRock filed an application for a spot Bitcoin ETF (exchange-traded fund) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company plans to use Coinbase to provide custody for the BTC that will support the fund.

Additionally, a $10 trillion asset manager has also expressed interest in Ethereum. Let’s open it.

BlackRock and Spot Crypto ETF

In addition to filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF due in June 2023, BlackRock has indicated its interest in filing for a spot ETH ETF as well.

The company has registered the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware, hinting that an SEC filing may be coming soon. The price of ETH has surged in response, climbing above the coveted $2K level and currently trading near $2.1K.

It’s clear that these filings have a massive impact on the price, as BlackRock has an astonishing track record of getting its applications approved. The market is optimistic that the SEC will eventually approve a space for a BTC and ETH ETF.

That’s why we decided to poke around the artificial brain of ChatGPT to see if BlackRock would file an application for another incredibly popular and old-school cryptocurrency – Ripple’s XRP.

Will BlackRock File for an XRP ETF?

Needless to say, ChatGPT confirmed what we already knew:

There is no current information or confirmation regarding a BlackRock filing for the Spot XRP ETF.

However, AI also said that:

It’s important to note that the landscape of cryptocurrency ETFs is rapidly evolving, and companies like BlackRock are showing increasing interest in various digital assets.

It is also important to underline that Ripple, the company that is behind XRP, is currently going through a massive legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It seems unlikely that BlackRock will file an application for an XRP ETF until this is settled, and likely in favor of Ripple.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com