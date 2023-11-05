We Asked ChatGPT If Bitcoin Will Be the Best Performing Cryptocurrency in 2024

TL;DR

The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and arguably the most popular worldwide – Bitcoin (BTC) – has been on a decline since the beginning of 2023. At the beginning of the year, it was priced around $16,500 (per CoinGecko), while currently, it is hovering around $34,500.

So, we asked ChatGPT whether the uptrend can continue next year and whether BTC can emerge as the best performing crypto asset.

AI-powered language models predict that there are several important factors that could influence such growth, with market adoption topping the list.

“If Bitcoin continues to be adopted by individuals, businesses, and institutions, its value could potentially increase, impacting its performance,” ChatGPT said.

The regulatory environment may also be an important element. For example, the potential approval of BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF could add to the overall excitement in the industry and drive up the price of the leading digital asset.

Technological developments, the performance of Bitcoin’s rivals, and market sentiment must also be taken into account.

Last but not least, ChatGPT highlighted economic conditions as an important factor. Recall that BTC recently rose to almost $36,000 (the highest level in 18 months) after the US Federal Reserve paused its interest rate hike policy.

Those interested in seeing how the asset could fare according to some key data can take a look at our video below:

source: cryptopotato.com