We asked ChatGPT if Bitcoin Ordinals will drive the next BTC market move

Popularity of Bitcoin Ordinals: NFT-like features have attracted significant attention on the Bitcoin blockchain, marked by over 46 million inscriptions and high transaction fees, indicating growing interest. Impact on Bitcoin Price: BTC Ordinals can have a positive impact on the value of Bitcoin through innovation, attracting new users, and diversifying Bitcoin’s use cases. Advantages and Challenges: While BTC ordinals offer potential market expansion, they also create risks such as increased blockchain size, higher fees, and potential deviation from Bitcoin’s core purpose.

Could Bitcoin Ordinals Contribute to the BTC Bull Run?

Bitcoin ordinals – the equivalent of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the BTC blockchain – have once again caught the attention of the crypto community.

The number of Ordinals inscriptions exploded in mid-November. Additionally, BTC fees overtook Ethereum at one point last month, reflecting the hype surrounding the protocol. The current number of Ordinals inscriptions is above 46 million.

That said, it is worth seeing if BTC ordinals could play a role in potential bullishness for the leading cryptocurrency in the future. ChatGPT claimed that ordinals represent a “significant evolution” in the asset’s ecosystem, naming five main factors to keep an eye on.

Innovation and interest were said to be most important. The AI-powered language model said BTC ordinals enable a new way of using the Bitcoin blockchain, “effectively creating digital artifacts.”

Mobility like NFTs is next on the list. Remember that non-fungible tokens were a hit during the 2021 cryptocurrency bull run.

ChatGPT also speculated that BTC ordinals could attract more people to the ecosystem, resulting in increased transaction volume and more attention toward Bitcoin, “potentially having a positive impact on its price.” “

Market sentiment and diversification are the last aspects to explore. BTC ordinals could diversify the use cases of the largest crypto asset, which could bring in a new investor class and potentially increase valuations.

Advantages and Disadvantages of BTC Ordinals

Additionally, ChatGPT also touched on the positive and negative aspects of BTC ordinals. Innovating the ecosystem, attracting new users, broadening the utility of Bitcoin’s network, and the potential for new markets and economic activities were cited as the main pros.

On the other hand, BTC ordinals can promote much more writes and thus increase the size of the Bitcoin blockchain. This can cause storage issues and especially impact users running full nodes.

The popularity of ordinals can also drive up transaction fees, trigger network congestion, or attract people to write trivial content. Some may also argue that the BTC ordinance could distract Bitcoin from its main purpose of serving as a store of value and decentralized digital currency.

