‘We are truly French and totally the future’: Michelin star chefs are turning vegan for fine dining

After suddenly giving up meat in 2016, Alexis Gauthier embarked on a mission to re-invent restaurant philosophy and promote French gastronomy with cruelty-free food.

Classically trained French gastronomic chef, Alexis Gauthier, has created some of the most delicious meat dishes in the world. At one time, his London fine dining restaurant ‘Gauthier Soho’ was serving 20 kilograms of foie gras a week.

Then, in 2016, he left Vegetarian,

“I made the decision overnight and that was it. You know, there was no way back,’ Gauthier tells Euronews Culture from his new restaurant, ‘Studio Gauthier’, which is located inside London’s BFI Stephen Street building and also houses his ‘123rd bakery’, Which sells French patisserie with a plant-based twist. ,

This latest venture is a departure from Gauthier’s previous haute cuisine focus, offering a lighter, more accessible option to busy city dwellers – and hopefully converts to reluctant carnivores.

“We’ve got everything covered,” Gauthier explains of his diverse and ever-growing restaurant portfolio.

“You can spend £20 per person at ‘Studio Gauthier’, £80 per person at ‘Gauthier Soho’, £30 per person on sushi at ‘123V’ or £10 per person on something at the bakery.”

At the heart of these culinary activities is Gauthier’s mission to inspire more ethical industry practices and change the way people think about food.

“We will change the way people eat by giving them an alternative that is just as good, if not better, than animal-based alternatives,” says Gauthier, who will remove all animal products from his restaurants in 2021. , especially for a Michelin-star-winning chef running a hugely successful – but the first meat-friendly – ​​French restaurant.

“My employee said to me, ‘What are you doing, are you crazy, do you want us to go bankrupt?! You know I have kids, I have loans to pay.’ But I knew that somehow, maybe, it would work.”

After deciding that he no longer wanted to profit from the deaths of animals, Gauthier initially debated whether to switch careers altogether in 2016, before realizing his philosophical awakening in Everything See it as an exciting opportunity to reinvent.

“He [reinvention] Was attractive. For me, but also for the people I’m working with, it’s attractive; For my chefs, for my waiters and for my customers,” he says.

And so began the challenging – but exciting – task of developing a vegan alternative to ‘Gauthier Soho’, all the while remaining true to the essence of French gastronomy. The sea bass was swapped out for soft Swiss chard; First a fishy sauce prepared from seaweed and salt water; Cruelty-free, traditional techniques used to create the illusion of familiar flavors.

“We are truly French. We are seriously gastronomic. And I really believe that we are absolutely the future,” says Gauthier.

future of fine dining

The world of fine dining has faced increased challenges in recent years, with pandemic lockdowns and rising costs of living across Europe wiping out many favorite eateries. Even ‘Noma’ is widely considered the best restaurant in the world – declare It ends in JanuaryCiting the burnout caused by producing such high quality food under immense pressure.

The surge in kitchen-based TV shows and movies, such as ‘Bear‘, ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘The Menu’ have highlighted the increasing stress and sometimes abusive, exploitative nature of working in haute cuisine.

For Gauthier, he feels the reason so many fine dining restaurants struggle is because they lack innovation and purpose, citing ‘The Menu’s misanthropic chef Julian Slovic (Ralph Fiennes) as an extreme example of those. Referred to as people who lose the personal connection with their skills. ,

“When I talk to my chefs, I realize that in the last 20 years I really had nothing to tell them except my photocopies. And I, I was a photocopy of the chef I learned from. And they were photocopies of the chefs they learned from,” says Gauthier, who worked under chef Alain Ducasse at Monaco’s Le Louis XV restaurant before opening his first restaurant, Roussillon, in London in 1998.

“Being a chef, I had an objective about how I was going to save [animal] Keeps doing something totally delicious, wow. It’s amazing.”

The global vegan food market continues to grow, projected to reach $16.55 (€15.42) billion by 2022. Grand View Research – but that’s still rare in the world of fine dining, where the focus remains on carefully prepared meat and fish.

While Gauthier has proven with his success that there is a market for vegan haute cuisine, he also believes that financial fears will continue to prevent other chefs from taking a similar step.

“It is already very difficult to make a living with a restaurant,” he explains.

“When you’ve spent years and years, you know, refining your art of making the best roast chicken or the best fillet of beef or the best sauce with lobster, it’s going to take a lot [to go plant-based], but if fashion industry can do thisThere is no reason why the gastronomy industry in France cannot do the same.”

Is France ready for a vegan revolution?

The concept of fine dining is intrinsically linked to French culture, originating with the opening of the very first haute cuisine restaurant, La Grande Tavern de Lourdes, in Paris in 1782.

From boeuf bourguignon to escargot to steak tartare, vegetarianism is a far cry from traditional French cuisine; A cultural resistance has been established by the government recently publishing an order banning the use of meaty descriptors such as “steak” or “grill” on plant-based products.

“Sometimes I think, oh, maybe to really change things, I should move to Paris without opening more restaurants in London. I should open a restaurant in Paris and do really hardcore French gastronomy plant-based. Just to prove a point. Just to plant the seeds to start, you know,” says Gauthier.

“I mean, imagine a world in 50 years, a hundred years where people travel from all over the world to go to France and enjoy the best Quenelle? With the creamiest delicious sauces with the best Burgundy wines. And There’s no animal plate.”

Gauthier’s vision of slaughter-free service seems more possible with the rapid progress of cultivated meat, where companies use stem cells to replicate animal-based foods. Interesting thing is that there has been Wave of French startups In this field, that includes Umiami, which developed its own “unique protein texture technology” and Gourami, which created lab-grown foie gras.

Gauthier believes the key is to develop cultured animal fat, which he envisions one day mixing into masses of 3D-printed plant-based food.

“I don’t think it would be called vegetarian,” he says.

“It will be called food, because with a combination of stem cells and human ingenuity; we will be able to eat something that tastes like chicken breast. Maybe actually better than chicken breast.”

