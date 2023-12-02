What are the current thrust areas and infrastructure upgrades over the years at SPJIMR?

One of the current thrust areas at SPJIMR is to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. We have taken important steps to foster an entrepreneurial mindset among our students and provide them with the necessary resources and support to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

In terms of infrastructure upgradation, SPJIMR has continuously invested in enhancing the campus facilities to provide a conducive learning environment to our students. Over the past few years, we have taken various initiatives to modernize our infrastructure, including the creation of state-of-the-art classrooms and teaching spaces equipped with the latest technology. We have also expanded our library resources and digital infrastructure to support contemporary educational methods.

Additionally, we have made efforts to ensure sustainability and eco-friendliness in our infrastructure development. This includes initiatives related to renewable energy and waste management to reduce our ecological footprint.

How will Artificial Intelligence (AI) impact management education and what is your institution’s approach towards disruptive technologies?

The impact of AI on management education is inevitable, with the potential to reshape the way students learn and interact with the business world. As AI is disrupting various industries, including education, SPJIMR recognizes the need to adapt. From an academic perspective, SPJIMR believes in focusing on the fundamentals that have stood the test of time. Rather than merely pursuing technology, the institute emphasizes critical thinking, the ability to connect the dots in unique ways, and sound judgment as foundational skills. In an AI-powered scenario, these fundamental skills become even more important.

AI can change the way education is delivered. AI-powered tools can provide personalized learning experiences, giving students tailored guidance and support. This, in turn, can increase productivity and individual focus.

However, it is important to look at this change from a balanced perspective, as AI can be both a boon and a challenge. From a broader societal perspective, the impact of AI on management education raises questions about the future role of business schools. As AI is increasingly taking over routine tasks and even some creative tasks, management schools must consider how to prepare students for this changing landscape. As we navigate an AI-driven world, SPJIMR is committed to delivering a relevant and forward-looking curriculum, ensuring that students develop the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in this new environment.

What are the changing expectations of the corporate world and the industry and how are you meeting those expectations?

At SPJIMR we aim to ensure that our graduates are well prepared to handle complexity seamlessly. We emphasize on equipping them with essential skills like decision making, critical thinking, empathy and agility, which are important in this dynamic environment.

Our international internships provide students with a global perspective, recognizing the importance of a global economy where businesses are increasingly interconnected. These experiences, combined with our focus on experiential learning, enable students to apply their classroom knowledge to real-world business challenges, enhancing their problem-solving abilities.

Additionally, we collaborate closely with businesses to develop programs and courses that meet the evolving needs of the corporate world. This includes courses on entrepreneurship and change management, designed to provide our graduates with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing business landscape.

In line with our broader mission, we are deeply committed to pursuing ‘intelligent innovation’. This concept is not just a curriculum; It is woven seamlessly throughout our curriculum. We are dedicated to shaping students into thoughtful, responsible and visionary leaders who innovate intelligently for a better world, always considering the well-being of all stakeholders.

Also, what are the changing aspirations of students, what experiences do they want while in B-school and how are you meeting those aspirations?

Students’ aspirations have evolved over the years, and their expectations from the B-school experience are no exception. Today, students are looking for more than just academic knowledge; They want a holistic and experiential education that is aligned with their career goals and personal development. They want a dynamic learning environment that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving. They want global exposure to prepare for the interconnected world of business. At SPJIMR, we are dedicated to meeting these changing aspirations.

Our commitment to fostering an entrepreneurial mindset is reflected in initiatives like the Finovate Accelerator. This unique program allows students to closely participate in the entrepreneurial process while working with startups and local incubators. This is in line with students’ aspirations to be innovative and visionary while gaining practical experience in the business world.

The Assessment and Development of Managerial and Administrative Capability (ADMAP) course hones their administrative capabilities, helping them develop a comprehensive skillset that goes beyond traditional academic knowledge.

We actively engage students in community and social issues through the Development of Corporate Citizenship (DOCC) initiative, connecting with their aspirations to contribute to the greater good. This initiative offers intensive social internships and meaningful interactions with the development sector, bridging the gap between business and society.

What are the biggest challenges facing B-schools today and what solutions would you suggest?

In the rapidly changing landscape of business education, we face significant challenges, and our approach at SPJIMR is based on fostering intelligent innovation.

First and foremost, the breakneck pace of technological progress is a formidable obstacle. Our response has included seamlessly integrating these changes into our curriculum to ensure our students are well-prepared for the constantly evolving digital business landscape.

Globalization is another important dimension of our approach. We emphasize global exposure and maintain a diverse, inclusive student body, equipping our graduates with the skills needed to thrive in inter-cultural environments.

The rising expectations of the corporate world are shaping the educational landscape. Companies are now looking for graduates who not only have academic knowledge but also practical skills, adaptability and a strong sense of social responsibility.

Sustainability and social responsibility have taken center stage, and we have integrated these important topics into our programs. Our goal is to instill in students a deep understanding of the importance of ethical business practices and making a positive impact.

To remain relevant and attract top talent, B-schools must constantly innovate. Agility and adaptability are critical to our success, and we actively foster a culture of innovation and intelligent innovation within our organization.

To address these challenges, we are adopting a digital integration strategy, ensuring that our students are well-versed with emerging technologies, and providing them global exposure through international partnerships and internships. Our commitment to experiential learning equips students with practical skills.

By adopting these innovative solutions and our commitment towards intelligent innovation, we aim to prepare our students to excel in the ever-evolving business landscape, while meeting the changing expectations of the corporate world.

