A family photo of Mitch, Benjamin, Ben and their daughter Tegan. Mitch, Benjamin and Ben Rolam

Ben, Mitch, and Benjamin live in Los Angeles with their 20-month-old adopted daughter, Tegan.

The couple spent more than four years and $170,000 on having their baby.

They want to draw attention to the hidden and emotional costs of adoption and surrogacy.

This essay is based on a conversation with Mitch Rolam, 37; Benjamin Rolam, 35; and Ben Rodriguez Rolam, 38, of Los Angeles, a group- or three-person romantic relationship. This essay has been edited for length and clarity. The insider verified her adoption and surrogacy expenses through the receipts she provided.

Two of us – Ben and Mitch, who had been together for 14 years – we became a groupie after meeting Benjamin on the Atlantis gay cruise in February 2019.

In September of that year, the three of us got married ceremoniously in Kauai, Hawaii. And at the same time, two of us – Benjamin and Mitch – also got legally married.

Mitch works in finance, Benjamin in e-commerce, and Ben at a beauty company. The three of us live together in Los Angeles with our 20-month-old daughter, Tegan, who we adopted in 2022.

And we are expecting our second child through surrogacy in December this year.

We spent over $170,000 on adoption and surrogacy

Mitch, Ben, Benjamin and Tegan are celebrating Halloween. Mitch, Benjamin and Ben Rolam

First Adoption Agency Fees: We spent $18,200 at our first adoption agency in 2019. We were paying them to share our profiles with prospective moms, and although we were with them for two years, we only got one unsuccessful match with one prospective mom who didn’t go with them. We.

Attorney fees: We spent about $13,000 to hire an attorney in 2021 so we could start looking for pairs through private adoption. The attorney helps communicate with expectant mothers and connects us to other attorneys in the states where the birth will take place. We also paid $7,000 for a lawyer in the state where Teigen was born.

Google Ads: We spent about $6,000 on Google ads to share our website with expectant moms.

Social-service agency: We paid $4,000 in fees to a social services agency in California.

The entire adoption process, from start to finish, took us four years. And it all adds up to more than $48,000.

With surrogacy, which we also started around the same time in 2019, the first agency we used cost us $86,000 for five embryo transfers. No transfer was successful. And the other agency we used cost us at least $110,000. Thankfully, Mitch’s company covered the $70,000.

We are looking forward to meeting the newest member of our family in December.

In total, that’s over $170,000 that we’ve spent out of pocket so far. We are tracking for tax purposes.

These costs also do not include travel costs for adoption and surrogacy. This also doesn’t include the amount we’re expected to pay in agency and lawyer fees for our second child in December.

There are many hidden costs, both financial and emotional.

A family beach day. Ben, Benjamin, and Mitch Rolam

Adoption is a wonderful and rewarding journey, but it ultimately only happens once.

At first, we thought we wanted to adopt both of our children. But that changed when we actually went through the adoption process.

We met dozens of moms, and we had to put a lot of effort and time into building a relationship with someone who probably won’t call you back next week, all while explaining why we would be the best parents.

And we had several failed adoptions before Tegan, where we went and adopted a baby, flew across the country to do it, thinking we were going to have a baby, only to be told: “No. “We’re not going to adopt you.” It was very emotionally draining.

We didn’t have anything ready in Tegan’s room for a long time because the lawyer forbade us to fill it out – if we were rejected it would only remind us of that.

There were a lot of hidden costs. From small expenses like court fees or travel for the surrogacy and adoption process, to the frustration of spending two years on something without seeing any results.

But at the same time, people are constantly asking us if we’re sure we want this, and our answer is: yes.

When you’re planning on having a family – the route we’re taking – you have to have all these conversations and figure out what you want.

It’s a big commitment, and there isn’t enough information available for people to know how expensive it is.

