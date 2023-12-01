We are 67 years old with $1 million in an IRA. Is it too late to convert to a Roth? , SmartAsset

At age 67, you’re probably at or near retirement. If you have $1 million in an IRA, converting it to a Roth may be attractive because it can provide tax-free income in retirement.

It’s not too late from a legal or regulatory perspective. The IRS does not restrict Roth conversions based on age or income. If you have existing traditional IRA assets, you can convert them. However, when making this decision at a later stage in life, significant financial tradeoffs come into play around taxes, health care costs, estate planning and more. Ask a financial advisor if a Roth IRA conversion makes sense for you.

Understanding Roth IRA Conversions

A Roth conversion involves transferring retirement savings from a traditional IRA account to a Roth IRA account. Traditional IRA contributions provide a tax deduction, reducing your taxable income each year you contribute. But traditional IRA withdrawals taken during retirement are taxed as ordinary income, depending on whatever tax bracket you fall in at that time.

Roth IRAs work in the opposite way. Contributions are made using after-tax dollars, so you don’t reduce your current taxable income with the contribution. However, subsequent eligible withdrawals after retirement are completely tax-free. The problem with conversion is that when you do so you will have to pay any taxes now due on the funds you converted. This is not a matter of minor concern.

If a 67-year-old couple converts their entire $1 million traditional IRA to a Roth version in the same year, they will pay immediate income taxes on the entire converted balance. This lump of income will also put them in the highest income tax bracket. Tax rates at the federal level can be as high as 37%, with state taxes ranging from 5% to 13% depending on your location. Naturally, few people are eager to write a six-figure check to the IRS, although there are ways to make it less painful.

Roth IRA Conversion Specifications

Let’s explore what could happen if a retired 67-year-old couple, who has a $1 million traditional IRA and the average combined annual Social Security benefit is about $44,000, decides to convert to a Roth IRA. There are two main ways to do this, all at once and over time.

If they choose to convert the entire $1 million IRA balance to a Roth IRA in the same tax year, they will be charged federal and state income taxes on the entire $1 million converted amount that year, putting them in the highest income tax bracket. Total general tax rates on a $1 million conversion could reach 40% to 45%, or $400,000 to $450,000.

It’s an all-in-one approach. By taking their time and spreading out the $1 million conversion over 10 years converting $100,000 per year, they will only have to pay income taxes on $100,000 each year. For this example, assuming that Social Security benefits and income tax brackets remain unchanged, they would be in the 22% federal tax bracket. On every $100,000 conversion they will have to pay $22,000 federal tax, which is a much more manageable bill. Also, the total tax over 10 years comes to $220,000, or about half that with the one-time approach.

They will still have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits in each of those 10 years. But moving some savings to a Roth IRA provides some tax-free income potential in the future that can be used to offset taxes later owed on traditional 401(k) or IRA withdrawals. Conversion diversification helps them reduce their overall lifetime tax liability in a prudent manner. It also creates a pool of tax-free inheritance money if they eventually gift a portion of the Roth account to children or grandchildren.

You can review your options for minimizing taxes and maximizing retirement income with a financial advisor.

Additional Roth IRA Conversion Considerations

Other factors may also impact a larger Roth IRA conversion decision. For example, the realization of conversion income may impact eligibility for certain tax credits such as Social Security benefits, Medicare premiums, and the premium tax credit. Any required minimum distributions (RMDs) already taking place on existing Traditional IRAs will also need to be included in the multi-year projections.

Estate plans should also be taken into account. For example, if you plan to leave all of your estate to a charity, it would probably be wise to leave the funds in a traditional IRA rather than converting it to a Roth because the charity will not have to pay bequest taxes. You’ll also need to make sure the beneficiaries on the Roth are named correctly and evaluate the impact of the conversion on any trusts you’ve set up.

Calling a Roth IRA Conversion

If you’re thinking about doing a larger Roth conversion, consider this process:

First, be clear what should happen to IRA assets upon death – if the goal is to leave an inheritance to heirs completely tax-free, doing a calculated Roth conversion can guarantee continued tax-free growth.

Next, estimate the current marginal and future effective tax rates in retirement. If rates are likely to increase significantly due to changes in the tax code, paying taxes now through a conversion could save money later.

Finally, analyze existing income streams, multi-year tax scenarios, health care budgets and estate plans.

In most cases, you will decide not to convert all at once. For people with large traditional IRAs, strategic partial conversions tailored to your needs often make the most financial sense. A financial advisor can help you consider your options.

In short, once you’re 67 and older, you can still convert all or a portion of your traditional IRA assets to a Roth IRA. However, this does not mean that you should do this. To decide if it suits you, assess your multi-year tax picture, compare current and future tax brackets, understand the total costs and implications involved, and choose a Roth conversion approach that best suits your particular needs. Works on financial situation. Converting everything in one year often won’t make as much sense as spreading the conversion out over time.

