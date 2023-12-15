We all want a better travel experience. Can AI help us?

Mark Maleh, SVP Connected Experiences and Emerging Technologies, valtec,

Travel is a deeply experiential and emotional activity. We should fill it with enthusiasm. But nowadays traveling fills us all with fear.

These positive sensations compete with the fear that our return flight will be canceled, or that our rental car will be unavailable when we go to pick it up, or that our bags won’t show up.

When millions of us travel this holiday season, we leave our homes with little expectation that something will go wrong. This is a terrific starting point for travel brands that are in the business of selling memorable experiences.

In April 2023, Expedia launched a conversational trip planning tool in collaboration with OpenAI. While I was writing this article, Airbnb announced that it had purchased Gameplanner.AI to expand its concept of being a travel concierge.

Creating meaningful experiences using tools like OpenAI and AutoGen requires clean, usable data that is accessible in a secure environment. Additionally, converting unstructured data like images or videos into structured data is a process that computer vision and media understanding can help with, but most big brands don’t know where to start. They have difficulty defining the pain point and understanding what data they need to create a better experience.

A better experience for everyone

So, first of all, let’s imagine a future in which travel is exciting, not terrifying, with some help from AI.

Imagine you go to a hotel site or app and say, “I’m going to stay in New York this weekend. Tell me about every incident happening around the hotel.” You’ll then see results with images, which you can scroll through and book.

Now, imagine that the hotel already knows your preferences. When you say, “Book a car service and order us room service in the morning,” it knows you’re booking for a family of five, so it books an SUV with child seats.

It knows your wife likes extra pillows on the bed from a previous booking, so it emails those instructions to the hotel staff. It knows your daughter is allergic to peanuts, so it marks it for the kitchen.

However, it has never involved a human being, but has only been strengthened by a human being.

Thanks to the hotel’s secure and robust material supply chain, you receive an email telling you that your car is on its way, a peanut-free breakfast has been ordered and your extra pillows are waiting for you.

You have a 5pm flight from JFK to LAX, and the airline knows that JFK will be crammed with passengers right before your departure time. The airline may send you a notification at noon, inviting you to avoid crowds and arrive by 3 pm. The airline can reserve a seat for you at a convenient airport bar so you have a comfortable place to sit out of the crowd. They can send you a summary of customer reviews for that bar so you know what to order when you get there.

Of course, a savvy traveler can piece together that information if he has flight details in his Gmail account or is actively reviewing data from airport bars and TSA waiting lines. This is an opportunity for airlines to bundle that information into something every traveler can use. With a robust, AI-powered system to communicate this, airlines can create a truly seamless experience.

Imagine that an airline’s maintenance team has a system that keeps track of every component of every aircraft in its fleet. When the system detects that a component will need to be replaced, based on historical data, it can order that component in advance, schedule the job, and assign a mechanic. In addition to making air travel safer, this precision in maintenance schedules will reduce stress on an already stressed supply chain. All this provides a better customer experience with less delay.

Every travel brand is at a different point in their data journey, and data maturity will remain a major roadblock before the industry can realize experiences like the above.

Preparing your data for a new solution

First of all, companies have to keep their data in some useful and accessible place. For example, an image of a hotel room with two queen beds and a mirror needs to be transformed into structured data that AI tools can use. This unlocks the wealth of data held inside a single image, whether it’s a brand-owned image or a social one. Some key strategies I would start considering:

1. Have an agreed view of the entire data journey and ensure accountability for each part of the data journey.

2. Make sure the data is clean and structured. Documents such as PDFs, images and videos can be converted into structured data using media intelligence tools that unlock previously unused data.

3. Regularly assess the quality of your data to identify inconsistencies, errors, and inaccuracies. Apply automated checks and manual reviews to evaluate data accuracy, completeness, and consistency.

4. Standardize data formats and units to ensure uniformity. Normalize data by converting it into a standard structure, making it easier to compare and analyze.

5. Provide training to employees about the importance of data hygiene and their role in maintaining data quality and how this can serve as a stepping stone to opportunities using AI and GenAI.

6. Create a culture of innovation within the data practice. Encourage experimentation while ensuring data compliance and legal and ethical standards.

This doesn’t mean that travel brands should throw AI by the wayside. But if those brands are not currently mapping their data journeys based on emerging customer experience trends, in the long run, they will be the brands left behind.

Happy holidays and best wishes this travel season.

