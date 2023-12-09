We all sin in different ways: Faryal Makhdoom

Celebrity and entrepreneur Faryal Makhdoom recently took to Instagram to share her thoughts on personal style and expressed her desire to expand her apparel options. In a candid post, Makhdoom revealed that she has been actively working on refining her fashion sense for the past few months, admitting that change takes time and is a gradual process.

She shared with her followers, “I want to start improving my style in dressing. It’s something I’ve been working on for the past few months, but like all changes, it’ll take some time to come naturally.” Seems like.” Despite being in the public eye, Makhdoom stresses her commitment to modesty, saying that she does not drink alcohol or party, but enjoys experimenting with different forms of style.

Accepting her identity as a Muslim, Makhdoom expressed her intention to gradually improve her fashion choices while remaining conscious of her religious beliefs. “I know I’m a Muslim and Inshallah, slowly but surely, it’s one of the things I’m consciously working on,” she said in her Instagram post.

The star also addressed the challenges of being in the public eye, explaining that although she avoids many events, some are contractually mandated. She urged followers to understand the pressures she faces and requested empathy, stressing that the hurtful comments weigh heavily on her as she moves forward in her personal and professional life. May fall.

“Please understand, it’s hard to be in the public eye…the pressure of events etc. I have avoided most events (including the ones that were highly paid). However, other events I am contractually bound to . I appreciate it you guys love me and understand that you try to guide me but some comments can be extremely hurtful. Go easy on me, I’m only human. We all learn in different ways. May Allah guide us all,” he concluded, reflecting on the shared human experience of striving for improvement and seeking guidance.

The post follows a comment made by Makhdoom on another recent Instagram post, in which she is seen in a gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Responding to criticism over her attire during her visit, she clarified that the visit was unplanned and she had been invited to the film festival. Makhdoom highlighted that when she was around Mecca, she could not miss the chance to go there, emphasizing that her attire was not for Umrah, but pre-planned for the festival.

“Although I don’t need to explain myself to anyone, I thought I would make one thing clear, I have been to Umrah many times before but this particular visit was unplanned, I was invited to [Red Sea International Film Festival] So I went down to attend, while I was there I couldn’t go to Mecca which was an hour away from me, so I went.”

Addressing the absurdity of the comments, she said, “My dress was pre-planned, my Umrah journey was not. The comments I am receiving are absurd, my dress is not ostentatious at all and I should not have done that.” “Thinking twice about doing what my heart was telling me to do because of the outfit I planned for the event.” Makhdoom then strengthened her commitment to personal growth as a Muslim.

The entrepreneur also clarified that she is not a hijabi and urged people to stop having expectations from her in this regard. She stressed that she was not asking to be a role model and expressed her satisfaction at being with like-minded individuals talking about Palestine at the film festival.

“Yes, I am trying to improve myself every day as a Muslim and gradually I will get there, Inshallah. But please understand one thing: I am not a hijabi, so I am not expected to dress like a hijabi. Stop doing it. In fact, stop expecting anything from me. I’m not asking to be your idol.” He added, “I was pleased to be amongst so many like-minded people in Saudi who spoke about Palestine at the film festival, which was a commendable thing to see and be a part of.”

Additionally, Makhdoom humorously mentioned being unhappy with the length of a slit in her dress, which added a touch of lightness to her response. Makhdoom’s openness about his journey towards personal growth and style evolution has sparked discussion about societal expectations and the importance of understanding personal choices in the context of faith and identity.

Source: tribune.com.pk