“We aim to go beyond traditional hospitality” – ET HospitalityWorld

IT and hospitality entrepreneur Ranjan Chopra. In the field of entrepreneurship, Ranjan Chopra’s journey includes both IT and hospitality. As the founder of Team Computers, he has facilitated technical orchestration. Currently, in the hospitality sector, his ventures like QLA, Mehrauli, Delhi, Zorba, Sultanpuri, Tattva Hills, Uttarakhand and Avtara Resort & Spa, Goa are creating experiences for the guests. In an interview with ET HospitalityWorld, Chopra envisions Team Computers as an IT solutions provider that aims to strengthen its presence in the market and forge new partnerships. The company’s growth has been significant, seeing revenue grow by Rs 3500 crore, with aspirations to become a billion dollar company in the next two years.

In the field of hospitality, Chopra’s commitment to serve with love reflects the long-term vision of QLA, Zorba, Tattva Hills and Avtara Resort & Spa. “The goal is not just to provide accommodation and food, but to provide experiences that satisfy guests,” he said. Our goal is to transcend traditional hospitality and create moments that elevate the guest experience.”

Reflecting on his entrepreneurial journey, Chopra acknowledges the major milestones and challenges. “Whether in the IT sector with team computers or in the world of hospitality, the ‘serve with love’ philosophy has remained constant,” he said. Market fluctuations and evolving scenarios have posed challenges, but agility and sustainability practices have helped successfully navigate the uncertainties.

Hospitality enterprises have seen positive revenue growth by focusing on strategic locations, unique offerings and quality services. Chopra said, “Resorts like Avtara and Tattva Hills have created a niche by providing experiences beyond traditional stays. Avtara in Goa stands out with its Abundance model, which offers personalized experiences, high-tech amenities and commitment to sustainability. Tattva Hills in Uttarakhand offers a tranquil hill retreat with organic farming, diverse activities and a pet-friendly approach.

Commitment to environmental protection is central to their mission. He said, “With the conviction that reforestation is a global imperative, we emphasize the need to restore the natural balance critical to sustaining life on Earth. We actively promote reforestation, sustainable practices and community-driven initiatives to contribute to the healing of the planet and the protection of its diverse ecosystems.

Finally, discussing the expansion plans, Chopra said, “With three more restaurants scheduled to open in Goa, Delhi NCR and Mumbai in the coming six months and two more resorts planned in the picturesque locations of Rajasthan and Goa, the future is promising.” It seems. These ventures, in line with our ethos, will not be mere establishments but experiences, each designed to serve and satisfy guests well.

Source: hospitality.economictimes.indiatimes.com