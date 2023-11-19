WB Quills Fears ‘Wonder Woman’ Is Live Service Like ‘Suicide Squad’

wonder woman injustice 2

Based on a single job listing on LinkedIn (never a great basis for a rumor), the idea began to spread that WB’s upcoming, announced Wonder Woman game would actually be a live service offering. This will join WB’s previously stated desire to delve deeper into the live service space with several of its IPs, including DC.

Well, the whole uproar led to WB releasing a statement pushing back on the idea, a rare thing considering the studio doesn’t usually comment on rumors and speculation. In a message first provided to IGN, he said:

“This third-person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and feature an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service.

The Nemesis system is definitely being taken from the Mordor series, where you fight enemies, defeat them, and they come back later for revenge, as well as a whole hierarchy of shifting enemies into different leadership roles. it occurs.

This will be in contrast to the other DC game that WB has started to seriously tease, Rocksteady’s delayed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which Is An example of WB changing its IP to live service. The game promises free updates with more missions to play and new heroes (well, anti-heroes). But the “not free” part is a battle pass, and we’re unsure what the cosmetic shop’s limits might be, let alone one that exists.

This feels like it should set off some alarm bells because a) Suicide Squad is getting so much backlash over its live heist elements and b) players were so intrigued by the idea that Wonder Woman Live might be the service you need to pay attention to. Had to issue a statement to calm everyone down and say “Don’t worry, it’s not like that.” Does this sound like a fanbase that is ready for you to “turn your biggest franchises into live service games” as David Zaslav recently promised?

However, it doesn’t look like Wonder Woman is out of the woods either. The reveal of the Nemesis system gives us a glimpse of Mordor, and when the Mordor sequel, Shadow of War, came out, it came with monetization controversies. Its cash shop had a whole collection of pretty nasty and annoying microtransactions, including actual loot boxes. So bad, in fact, that they tore down the entire storefront less than a year after the game’s release. So who knows what Wonder Woman is going to try, and I don’t think we can expect a “get these 75 different cosmetic suits for free” Spider-Man 2 style game.

If The WB dives deeper into a live service, I can almost guarantee it will regret it. Suicide Squad will be the first big test, so we’ll see how it goes, but I’ve always had my doubts about it. And I am not alone.

