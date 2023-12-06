Ways to curb holiday weight gain | KSNF/KODE

JOPLIN, Mo. — Holiday dinners and celebrations can put a strain on your belt buckle this time of year, but there are ways to avoid that.

The holiday season runs from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.





It’s a good thing it’s not longer than that.

The “National Institutes of Health” report the average weight gain for a person from that time span is as many as two pounds.

A separate survey shows some Americans expect themselves to pack on as many as eight pounds this season.

Karen King says smarter food choices and exercise can change that, and it doesn’t require a gym membership.

“Your exercise does not even all have to be at one time, it can be spread out throughout the day, so you can do ten minutes of walking in the morning, ten minutes in the afternoon, spread it out, if you’re wanting to lose weight, you might need to be closer to an hour a day, and if you’re wanting to maintain through the holidays, um thirty minutes a day is even good,” said Karen King, Personal Trainer, Nutrition Coach, Joplin Family Y.

Johanna Wheeler is using her time between semesters to prevent holiday weight gain.

“Since I’m back from school, I’m gonna really make sure that I get to the gym every day or every other day and even if I’m not in the gym, just doing something active during the day whether it’s going for a walk, sweeping the floor, doing something just moving because moving is really important,” said Johanna Wheeler, College Student.

If you don’t have the drive to exercise on your own, King says don’t.

“It’s more motivating to work out with a friend because you may have come up with excuses for yourself not to work out, but if you’re meeting a friend to work out, you’re not going to let your friend down,” said King.

She says that’s a good way to keep that habit going into the new year.