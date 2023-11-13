An important step towards promoting gender equality in entrepreneurship, Anna Stewart’s Pathways Forward program is gearing up for its latest event, “Pathways in Investment”, which will take place at the prestigious BGF office in Edinburgh on Thursday, 16 November Is. The event, which will be live-streamed, promises an engaging panel discussion with the participation of industry stalwarts and thought leaders.

The prestigious panel includes Fiona Dornan from BGF, Nicky McKenzie from Archangels, Malcolm Kpedekpo from Panoramic Growth Equity and the visionary herself Anna Stewart. The panel will be chaired by former BBC broadcaster and Freer Consultancy associate Vanessa Collingridge, who will add another layer of expertise to the discussion.

Investment occupies an important place among the five main aspects outlined in the Pathways report. As Stewart says, the timing of the event is particularly relevant, coinciding with a surge in investment support announcements in Scotland. Notable among these are a £150 million investment fund from the British Business Bank and a £100 million fund managed by Par Equity, with the Scottish National Investment Bank as the cornerstone investor.

Stewart acknowledges that these funds can have a positive impact on companies with high growth potential in Scotland. However, she also underlines the importance of addressing the gender gap in accessing such funding. Despite recent funding initiatives, there remains a risk that women entrepreneurs may face challenges in securing investment.

Stewart emphasizes the need for collective efforts to overcome barriers to women starting and leading businesses. Recognizing the existence of untapped talent, he believes that overcoming these challenges will not only contribute to individual success but also promote economic growth.

The investment pathway follows significant financial commitments from the Scottish Government. Cabinet Secretary Neil Gray recently announced £2.9 million of funding for women and other priority groups. The fund is divided between the Ecosystem Fund, which provides £1.6 million to 42 recipients, and the Pre-Start Pathways Fund, which allocates £1.3 million to 20 projects. The initiative is in line with a key recommendation of the Stewart Report: the establishment of pop-up ‘Pre-Start’ centers across Scotland, aimed at facilitating women’s access to entrepreneurial pathways.

As the Pathways Forward initiative gathers momentum following its launch in September 2023, it shows a commitment to transforming gender equality in Scottish entrepreneurship. The cornerstone of this transformational journey is the Pathways Report, co-authored by Mark Logan, Chief Entrepreneurship Adviser to the Scottish Government.

Finally, the upcoming “Pathways in Investing” panel event not only marks an important step towards addressing gender disparities in entrepreneurship, but also highlights the collaborative efforts needed to tap into the vast pool of untapped talent, Which will ultimately take Scotland’s entrepreneurial ecosystem to new heights. ,

For those interested in joining this important conversation, a live-stream panel is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 between 1-2 p.m. Details of how to join can be found here.

