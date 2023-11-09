Waymo executive: ‘Safety issue alone is enough’ for self-driving cars

A top executive at Alphabet-owned (GOOG, GOOGL) Waymo has doubled down on the safety of self-driving cars, while rival Cruise, the General Motors (GM)-owned autonomous vehicle venture, faces increasing scrutiny over its technology. Have to face. Of recent events.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Chief Product Officer Saswat Panigrahi pointed to Waymo’s track record, saying its first million-mile ride has resulted in no injuries and no contact with pedestrians and cyclists. Which proves the value of autonomous driving.

“The safety issue alone is enough because I don’t think we should accept something that takes 40,000 lives a year in a developed market,” Panigrahi said, pointing to car accidents caused by human drivers. ” “I think this alone is enough matter to make everything [on autonomous vehicles],

A Waymo minivan arrives to pick up passengers for an autonomous vehicle ride in Mesa, Ariz., on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo) (Associated Press)

Panigrahi’s comments come amid growing concerns over the safety of autonomous vehicles operating in limited capacity. This week, Cruise recalled 950 of its robotaxis after an October incident in San Francisco that resulted in a pedestrian being dragged about 20 feet by a Cruise vehicle in an attempt to avoid a woman, who was initially called to a different The human driver had hit. This prompted a federal investigation and California regulators revoked the company’s permit to operate without a human driver in the state.

Recent filings with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) revealed that the company has discovered a malfunction in the “collision detection subsystem” in its driverless software.

Waymo continues to operate paid, driverless service in San Francisco with a fleet of 250 cars, along with service in Phoenix. It began offering limited service in Los Angeles last month.

Panigrahi said the company has simulated virtually billions of miles of driving using the software ahead of launch and continues to test a myriad of scenarios equivalent to 25,000 Waymo cars to ensure safety. Panigrahi said the company has driven Waymo vehicles more than 20 million miles with and without a human safety driver.

Passengers ride in an electric Jaguar I-Pace car equipped with Waymo full self-driving technology on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Santa Monica, California. (Alan J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Alan J. Schaben via Getty Images)

“I think it’s fair to question the state of autonomous technology, but I think if we look across the industry, things are progressing very well,” said Edge, a risk management partner for companies that create autonomous technology. said Michael Wagner, CEO of Case Research. , “is that so [Cruise incidents] This in particular is, perhaps, a symptom of the poor safety culture at Cruise. If we look more broadly across the industry, we see people creating data, talking about security in a really meaningful and transparent way.

A recent report published by reinsurance firm Swiss Re in partnership with Waymo points to improved protection. The firm analyzed more than 600,000 insurance claims across more than 125 billion miles traveled and found that autonomous vehicles had a better track record.

According to Swiss Re, over 3.8 million miles traveled without a human driver, Waymo cars “made zero bodily injury claims” compared to human drivers, who made 1.11 claims per million miles. The study also found that Waymo drivers also “substantially” reduced property damage claims.

Beyond safety, Panigrahi said the use of autonomous vehicles is increasing to reduce congestion in major cities.

“For example, we have been able to work with transit agencies to increase last mile access for their work,” Panigrahi said. “It can also increase their public transportation options. and in general [increase] “Also reaching a wider audience.”

Akiko Fujita is an anchor and reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @akikofujita,

Click here for the latest technology news that will impact the stock market.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: finance.yahoo.com