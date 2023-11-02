Despite operating in an extremely weak home furnishing landscape, no-moat Wayfair W was able to achieve 4% top-line growth ($2.9 billion) in its third quarter, indicating that it can take market share in an industry that Which has been moving downwards. At a double-digit clip. Gross margin expanded more than 200 basis points to 31.2%, helped by improvements in costs, sales and mix. This was the largest contributor to the firm’s 3.4% EBITDA margin, which marginally beat our 3.2% estimate. Key metrics signal Wayfair may have found a support level for its demand, with the number of active customers down just 1% (up 2% sequentially), orders delivered up 14%, and customer acquisition costs down compared to last quarter. Has reduced marginally (according to our mathematics). Additionally, while early signs point to further market share gains, Wayfair is calling for gross revenues to end the fourth quarter in the flat to low single digits range – a level that reflects the weakening of the discretionary consumer. Considering the expenses, it can be much better than the market. Categories.

With the softening consumer rhetoric, we plan to lower our $99 fair value estimate for Wayfair by a mid-single-digit rate. We estimate spending may remain elevated through 2024, as inflation remains above optimal levels and global macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns create further concern about consumers’ ability to spend. Additionally, while Wayfair pointed to its ability to support smaller home projects, existing home sales volume is still 36% below September 2021 levels, indicating more demand for construction and acquisition of homes for sale. Putting a burden on important purchases. We do not plan to change our long-term outlook that includes 5% sales growth and low-single-digit adjusted EBITDA margins over the next three to four years as Wayfair works through cost savings initiatives. By the end of the decade, if it can leverage its scale and marketing prowess, we think Wayfair could reach double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins.

