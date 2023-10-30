The collaboration with Prime Gaming to offer in-game content to its members for WAX’s flagship title, Brawler, ushers in a new era of gaming.

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Asset Exchange (WAX), the most proven Web3 ecosystem for gaming, has today announced a collaboration amazon prime gaming “To offer in-game content to its members for WAX’s flagship Web3 title” those who dispute “Via Prime Gaming.

Created by WAX Gaming STUDIO , whose investors include OKEx, a leading global crypto exchange, and innovative Web3 company, Brawler is a Web3-based battler strategy game where quirky, funny, rowdy, weird wrestlers compete in thrilling player-versus-player (PvP) confrontations . with the incredible power of BRWL In-game tokens, players can dive straight into exciting matches, collect an impressive collection of brawlers, all while utilizing BRWL’s unmatched ability to craft outstanding assets, adorn themselves with the trendiest schwag, and ring In order to get the most attractive. Maneuvers.

Richard Garfield – the mastermind behind the universally loved trading card game (TCG) “Magic: The Gathering” – played a key role in shaping the brawler’s game design. Known as the Godfather of TCG, Garfield collaborated with Tyranno Studios. Last year an unprecedented PvP mode was conceived for brawlers.

In line with the collaboration, Prime Gaming members who link their in-game accounts will enjoy monthly opportunities to receive special in-game items, such as in-game cards themed around Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and holidays. A complete set. New Year. Additionally, players will have the opportunity to win one of 6 unique Brawlers, which will become progressively rarer as the months go on.

Speaking on the collaboration, Richard Garfield said: “Teaming up with Amazon Prime Gaming is a new chapter for Brawler and the broader Web3 gaming sector. Our goal is to set new standards in the broader integration of the gaming universe into Web3.”

Launching in 2022, Brawler is the first game from Tyranno Studios, WAX’s dedicated gaming studio headed by Michael Rubinelli. Rubinelli is backed by 25 years of gaming industry insight and is an alumnus of Disney, Playdome, Electronic Arts, and THQ. He is credited as being instrumental in the rise of the free-to-play business model that revolutionized gaming.

“Collaborating with Amazon Prime Gaming is an important milestone in our distribution journey,” said Michael Rubinelli, Chief Gaming Officer at WAX. “Brawlers has already firmly cemented its place within the Web3 community, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this incredible game to an even larger, global audience.”

Brawler enables players to compete in highly innovative head-to-head card games where Brawlers battle it out using over 45 hilarious and over the top moves. From choke slams to sleeper holds, nutmegs to delivering some “Steel Justice”, this game has it all.

Get the latest version of this Web3 breakout hit here epic store and receive rewards and property amazon prime gaming , Shop for more properties Brawlers Marketplace ,

For gaming fans interested in entering the Brawlerverse on Amazon Prime Gaming, more information can be found via their active discord community ,

About Amazon Prime Gaming:

Prime Gaming is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video. It offers in-game content for your favorite games, free games to download, and where available, a free monthly channel subscription on Twitch.

about wax, Worldwide Asset Exchange According to Dappradar.com, aka the king of NFTs, it is the world’s #1 blockchain by number of users and transactions. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the world’s most safe, secure, eco-friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has traded over $100 million worth of digital collectibles including Major League Baseball (through Topps MLB Collectables), Capcom’s “Street Fighter” and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Facility has been provided. Weezer.

About Tyranno Studio:

Unleash the power of Web3 gaming! Formerly WAX Studios, the fast-growing Tyrano Studios is comprised of Web3 pioneers and video game industry veterans, specializing in building best-in-class games, utility-based NFTs, and Web3 products across multiple blockchain ecosystems and platforms.

The Tyrano team is responsible for billions of dollars of gross revenue, and has a proven track record of producing highly successful mass market multi-chain games, tools, services, and digital assets.

Tyrano Studios has also partnered with major consumer brands including Mattel, Hasbro, Funko, and NASCAR to create and distribute premium vIRL™ NFT collections to the mass market.

