Wax-activated adaptive tiles radically reduce heating and cooling energy

Using a temperature-driven “wax motor”, researchers have created an adaptive ceiling tile system that helps keep a room at a comfortable 18 °C (65 °F). This provides an extraordinary reduction of 3.1X in cooling energy consumption and 2.6X for heating.

It’s a combination of ideas from mechanical engineering professors at UC Santa Barbara, and it’s very easy to understand. Effectively, it is a series of louvres that are located on the roof. When closed, these louvers present a flat, black chrome-coated aluminum surface that absorbs heat and does not emit much infrared radiation, thus helping to heat the space below.

When the louvers are opened, a second layer is revealed – this time, it is painted with white barium sulphate material, known for its infrared-emitting properties and excellent radiative cooling – so it draws heat from the space and Helps send it away.

The black closed surface absorbs heat and emits very little IR radiation. White open surface dissipates heat and emits a lot of IR radiation

UC Santa Barbara

But the neatest part here is the wax motor that opens and closes the louvers. Wax expands significantly when it melts, so the team chose a wax with a suitable melting point of 18.2 °C (64.8 °F), and designed a system allowing that expansion to drive a piston that would melt the wax. But opens the louvers, and pulls them when it freezes, they close back. The wax motors are placed under the ceiling, so they respond to room temperature.

And that’s pretty much it. Researchers say the louvers open and close completely within a range of less than 3 degrees Celsius (5.4 degrees Fahrenheit), so as the day gets hotter or colder, they respond quite quickly, regardless of the temperature. Constantly pushing it towards the 18°C ​​melting point, whichever way it goes.

Adaptive roof tile performance when exposed to heat

The team tested the adaptive tiles against two static controls – one using a black chrome-coated aluminum surface, and the other using white barium sulphate paint, and found that at night, it reduced heat loss by 2.6 times . white tile, and in the heat of the day, it reduced heat input by a factor of “at least 3.1” compared to static black tile – with the amount of energy needing to be added or removed to maintain both of these figures being 18.2 Measured by quantity. °C temperature.

Wax motors themselves are not new; The UCSB team says they are commonly used in dishwashers and washing machines, as well as aerospace. But the use of wax motors to drive such temperature control systems is a new one, with obvious potential for passive heating and cooling for buildings.

The team says the wax can be chosen with specific goals in mind, and different thermal coatings can also make the system more relevant, depending on where it is to be manufactured and used.

The experimental setup pitted adaptive tiles against static black and white tiles

UC Santa Barbara

“The device is still a proof of concept, but we hope it will lead to new technologies that may one day have a positive impact on energy expenditure in buildings,” said Elliot Hawkes, professor of mechanical engineering.

The paper is available in the journal equipment.

Source: UCSB

Source: newatlas.com