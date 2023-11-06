Wave of rise in Asia stocks due to US rally: Market bullish

(Bloomberg) — Shares in Asia rose after Friday’s gains in U.S. stocks and bonds as investors added to the view that interest rates are nearing the peak of the cycle.

Equities in Australia, Japan and South Korea rose, while Hong Kong stock futures also gained. The S&P 500 enjoyed its best week this year with a gain of 5.9%. There was little change in US futures on Monday.

South Korean shares fell more than 2% on Sunday after news that the country would ban short-selling. The country’s Financial Services Commission said the ban took effect Monday and will last until the end of June next year.

According to swap pricing, investors stepped up their forecasts for a Federal Reserve rate cut next year and have now fully priced in a cut by June. The increased rate cut predictions were partly driven by a weaker-than-expected jobs report on Friday and a modest rise in US unemployment.

10-year Treasury yields rose in early Asian trading after falling nine basis points on Friday. The policy-sensitive two-year rate fell 15 basis points late last week, signaling expectations of a rate change. The Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won led currency gains in Asia on Friday, offsetting losses in the dollar.

Forecasts of Fed cuts next year contrast with the so-called higher-for-longer narrative told by policymakers in recent months, putting markets and Fed officials on a collision course.

“We think the stock market correction is over and the S&P 500 is back to 4600 at year-end,” Ed Yardeni, founder of Yardeni Research Inc., said in a Monday note. Such a level would indicate a 5.5% gain by the end of 2023.

Westpac shares rose after the bank increased its dividend and announced a share buyback plan. DBS Group Holdings Ltd. beat analysts’ profit estimates in its third-quarter results released Monday, also helped by commercial lending.

Elsewhere, investors are monitoring Bank of Japan meeting minutes from September and will keep a close eye on a press conference with BOJ Governor Ueda as markets get back in line after the Friday holiday. Thailand inflation data and Indonesian third-quarter gross domestic product are among the other economic releases due on Monday.

Investors will look to a potential interest rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, following a four-meeting pause in rate hikes. China will release the trade data, following comments by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who promised to expand imports in comments Sunday.

In commodities, oil rose in Asia after Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed they will stick to oil supply curbs of more than 1 million barrels per day until the end of the year.

Major events of this week:

Bank of Japan meeting minutes, Monday

Thailand CPI, Monday

Indonesia GDP, Monday

Eurozone services PMI, Monday

Australia interest rate decision, Tuesday

China business data, Tuesday

US trade balance, Tuesday

Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan speaks Tuesday

Germany CPI, Wednesday

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, speaks on Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Thursday

US consumer confidence, Friday

UK Industrial Production, GDP, Friday

Some key movements in the markets:

shares

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.2% on Friday

Hang Seng futures rose 1.2%

Japan’s topics rose 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0726

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.61 per dollar

Offshore yuan little changed at 7.2918 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6511

cryptocurrency

Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $35,050.44

Ether rose 1.4% to $1,896.33

bond

Goods

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $81.14 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $ 1,989.10 an ounce

