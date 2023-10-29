Wave of grief in the family due to the disappearance of the pilot

Hunter Westpac rescue helicopter crews search for a missing helicopter between Yacaba Headland and Broughton Island in Port Stephens on October 27, 2023.

The heartbroken family of a man presumed dead after his helicopter disappeared say they have been left with a “hole in their hearts”.

Edwin Craft and his beloved dog Roxy were flying from Cessnock in NSW to a property on Wallis Island near Forster or Belmore River near Kempsey.

But when he failed to reach, a search was started on land and sea.

The Robinson R66 single-engine turbine helicopter was located in the water near Hawks Nest on the north coast of Port Stephens on Saturday afternoon.

Edwin Craft and his dog are missing after the wreckage of his helicopter was found off the NSW coast. Image: Facebook

Edwin Craft’s dog Roxy, who also went missing.

There is still no sign of the 54-year-old man or his dog Roxy.

Mr Craft, of Jindabyne, set out from Cessnock on the morning of 26 October, in the snowy mountains.

In an emotional tribute on Instagram, daughter Ashley Craft said the news left her “deeply broken and shocked”.

He said, “Nobody can fill the hole in my heart.”

“The most selfless person I know and she is the epitome of someone who has truly lived her life to the fullest through her young spirit.

“I wish I had another chance to say goodbye, life takes away the people who deserve to be here the most.”

She said that her father, Crafty, as he was known to loved ones, had “given up doing (the) thing he loved most, with the girl you loved most”.

Edwin Craft’s daughter Ashley Craft has shared photos of her father.

“Your little dog Roxy. He did not leave you for 10 years. This is the way you would want to go, which gives me a lot of peace,” she said.

His son, Jayden, said that his father was “loved by a lot of people”.

“Dad, now you’ve got a front row seat to everything I do, I just wish you were here to enjoy it with me,” he said in his heartfelt tribute.

“You best believe I’m going to do everything I can to make you proud and keep your legacy alive until the end.”

Friend Cory Isles said Crafty was a “generous person and an inspiration to everyone.”

“He was a generous man who worked incredibly hard and always lived life to the fullest with his little dog, Roxy,” Corey Isele said.

“He is loved by so many people and we are all shocked and disappointed by this.

“The sheer amount of love and support has been overwhelming.”

Ashley said she was ‘devastated’ by the news.

The recovered items also included the helicopter’s cockpit video camera.

A team of four transport safety investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been deployed to Sydney and Canberra.

An investigation is now underway to examine recovered components, flight tracking data, CCTV footage, pilot and aircraft maintenance records, as well as weather information.

A preliminary report will be released in the next eight weeks. A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation.

