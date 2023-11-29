WaterBeach: A child’s mystery found in a recycling tip

The body of a child was found by workers at the Waterbeach Recycling Center near Cambridge.

It’s been a year since household recycling workers made the tragic discovery of a child’s body amid plastic and glass. Named Gabriel by doctors because he was found just before arrival, despite having a DNA profile, no one has been able to identify him. With the police closing their investigation, will we ever know who Gabriel really was and how he came to be among the trash?

Located just off a busy A-road, Waterbeach Waste Management Park processes Cambridgeshire’s household recycling around the clock, handling up to 18 tonnes every hour.

But on the morning of November 29, 2022, when staff pressed the alarm button after Gabriel’s body was found, the system suddenly shut down.

The police were called and their investigative report, obtained by the BBC through the Freedom of Information Act, sheds some light on what happened, but leaves many questions unanswered.

What was there at the scene?

When recycling arrives at the centre, it is emptied onto the floor of the “reception area”, before being pushed back to keep the floor clean.

A scoop from this pile is then taken “periodically” to the beginning of the sorting process. Police estimate that Gabriel entered the process 15 minutes before he was found.

It appears that none of the items found on Gabriel have any connection to him and “due to the very dirty environment… no samples were taken at this time”, and his body was taken away.

The site processes waste from across Cambridgeshire

The report stated that the police search was limited due to “the sheer size of the complex, the amount of recycling within it and the lack of information regarding its relevance”.

It added, “The only item of potential interest was a sanitary towel which was seized, although subsequent investigation revealed that there was no blood on it.”

The footage from CCTV cameras was “not detailed and could not detect any particular object, so we cannot identify the exact time at which the body entered the process, nor when [Gabriel] Was deposited in the ‘reception area’.”

Where did the cars come from?

There was nothing at the scene to help police figure out where Gabriel had entered a trash can, so they examined possible vehicles in the county he calls home.

They focused on the “most likely” scenario that he arrived at the site two hours before being found.

There were nine vehicles left – six of which came from the Cambridge doorstep and one from a Cambridgeshire village south of Melbourne.

gabriel map

But – to add to the ever-growing net – other lorries came from “satellite stations” in the north of the county, allowing them to make rounds in different areas between 17 and 28 November.

In total, the nine vehicles covered 980 roads.

Because of this, with a two-week period between bin collections and “low probability of seeing any suspicious activity”, police decided not to knock on any doors or review CCTV.

“There was no way to limit or prioritize addresses, and so it would be inappropriate to do so [knock on doors] Given the large number of properties,” a spokesperson said.

What other inquiries were made?

The most obvious source of knowing Gabriel’s identity would be his DNA, but when it was entered into the database available to detectives there was no match.

Authorities tried to use media appeals to find out where Gabriel might have come from, and urged his mother to come forward, but with no meaningful results.

“They’re going to feel a huge loss and probably don’t have anyone they can turn to for help,” said Nathalie Dodds, of baby loss charity Sands.

“I can’t imagine for a second how they might be feeling, but there are people out there who can support them.”

Nathalie Dodds (left) and Kim Fields from the charity Sands said help was available for Gabriel’s parents

His aide, Kim Fields, said the endorsement would be “without judgment.”

An investigation found that no babies were reported missing from any UK hospital, while maternity services “did not identify any recent near-term pregnancies or births in which the baby was not seen after birth.” I went”.

So what do we know about Gabriel?

What we do know comes from his port-mortem examination, which states that he likely stopped breathing and lived independently of his mother.

By the time he was found he had been dead for at least 24 hours, likely more, but less than several months.

She had a low birth weight, which police say “is likely to cause problems with the function of her internal organs and her ability to maintain oxygen levels, keep herself warm or be able to nurse.” “.

Something else that remained unclear was his ethnicity, while there were no signs of “injury or medical intervention”.

Despite the cause of her death not being known, the report stated, “There is no evidence to show that the child’s death was caused by any other person”.

Is anyone still trying to find his identity?

Due to “no further enquiries”, police have now closed the investigation.

Det f Superintendent John Massey appealed for information at the time

The officer who brought forward the numerous media appeals, Det Ch Superintendent John Massey, said: “This is an incredibly sad and distressing incident for everyone involved.

“All efforts were made, including a thorough investigation and appeals, to locate the child’s mother to ensure she was safe and to fully identify baby Gabriel. However, these were ultimately unsuccessful.”

Meanwhile, the coroner has suspended any future inquests in case the child is identified.

“It is being reviewed by the coroner every six months for the foreseeable future,” it said in a statement.

The coroner’s office said Gabriel was “honorably buried” in July, but was not able to share the location.

A candle was lit in memory of Gabriel in the local church

Rev Paul Butler remembers Gabriel ahead of anniversary

At Waterbeach’s local church, St John’s, prayers were said and a candle was lit to remember Gabriel ahead of the first anniversary.

Vicar Paul Butler said this was done to say to Gabriel: “You are not forgotten, you are loved.”

It appears that the only possible way to determine Gabriel’s identity in the future is through a DNA search, as police have stated that “they will be informed if DNA is taken from either parent in the future”. .

But for now the mystery remains.

