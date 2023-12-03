Water supply work for Manapparai SIPCOT begins – Times of India

Trichy: Tamil Nadu State Industries Promotion Corporation (SIPCOAT) has started pipeline installation work to supply 2.5 MLD (million liters per day) water to the industrial estate at Manapparai. As 50% of the land earmarked for food and general engineering sectors under the first phase has already been purchased by entrepreneurs, SIPCOT plans to complete the project in four months to support more industries to begin construction work. Is. SIPCOT will take 2.5 MLD of surplus water from the Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) factory at Mondipatti near Manapparai. The project was estimated to cost Rs 5 crore. So far, 1.4 km of pipelines have been installed out of the 8.6 km long stretch. “Till the project is completed, investors will use our internal water source. Open wells in the estate have enough water for temporary needs,” an official source said. Efforts are also underway to develop a permanent water source for the estate. SIPCOT will also get 8 MLD Cauvery water through Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD). Meanwhile, ever since SIPCOT management held an investors’ conference in August, officials said inquiries for land parcels have increased. “We are receiving 3-4 site visits and spot bookings daily. In the last three months, about 50% of the land in the food park (137 acres) and general engineering park (93 acres) was allotted to entrepreneurs,” the official said. SIPCOT said it has already reduced the cost of industrial plots to below Rs 98. Rs 68 lakh per acre to Rs 77 lakh per acre. Investors can take the land on lease for about 99 years.

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com