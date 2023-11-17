Water rate revision moves forward in Rapid City

The Legal and Finance Committee discussed water rates.

In Rapid City, a step forward was taken in the management of water utilities as the Legal and Finance Committee approved two important agenda items related to water and water reclamation rates on Wednesday.

The committee passed Resolution No. 2023-093, which proposes to revise the rates of water and water reclamation utilities from 2024 to 2028. The change is necessary to cover the city’s operating and maintenance expenses and fund capital improvements, the Department of Public Works said.

The resolution aims to provide fair and equitable rates to all user segments.

In addition to the resolution, the committee also introduced and read Ordinance No. 6596 for the first time. The ordinance revises the rates charged by the city’s water utility, following the latest utility rate study. The ordinance will update water rates for the next five years, consistent with the city’s financial policies and industry best practices. This item would change the rules regarding how much people pay for water.

The main focus is on securing funding for the city’s annual operations, maintenance and capital expenditure. Additionally, the changes take into account the impact of future demands on the system. Customer segments were reviewed to establish an appropriate rate schedule. The objective is to develop rates that are fair and based on actual costs. The initiative also includes an emphasis on improving outreach efforts.

Pending approval, the new rates will be effective from January 1.

“We wanted to focus on developing equitable and cost-related rates and as this goes into the cost of service study itself. We also wanted to focus on our outreach,” said Assistant Public Works Director Kristen Hasse. “It’s something we’re working on and trying to improve as best we can.”

City utility systems face many challenges, Hasse said, especially in distributing water throughout the city. A major concern is the aging infrastructure of the entire system, which requires constant maintenance, including the dams. City officials said there is a recognized need to enhance the maintenance program. Issues of inventory control, data collection, and failure analysis also present significant challenges. Additionally, the current economic environment, marked by supply chain issues, increases the complexity of managing utilities.

“It’s no surprise that we have supply chain issues… We have to be able to maintain our employees without them. We are really stuck. We cannot do anything. So it is important to be able to retain them through competitive salaries,” Hasse said.

The rate proposal includes substantial funds to utilize the State Revolving Fund program offered by South Dakota. The program uses federal funds to subsidize large-scale capital improvement projects for water and wastewater resources, which helps cities pay for large water projects without greatly increasing water bills. The money they will receive from the program will be paid from water bill money, not other city funds.

By participating in the program, the city can access capital at a highly discounted rate, said Daniel Ansley, the city’s finance director. Rapid City has a history of making SRF loans, several of which are still active. Rates will be able to complete upcoming projects using the loan. Importantly, the loans will be repaid through utility user fees, not from the general fund, capital improvement fund or vision fund.

“This is something the city has done in the past. We’ve made several SRF loans, we have several that are still on our books,” Ainslie said. “We have a list of those as well as some upcoming projects whose utility rates will enable us to complete those projects using the SRF loan.”

The items have been proposed and passed because the city needs more money to maintain the water system each year and they want to make sure they have enough money for future needs, according to city officials.

With the items approved by the Legal and Finance Committee, they will now move to the City Council for further consideration and approval.

