Water management will be one of the biggest food trends in 2024

The global agri-food industry – worth $6 trillion – is one of the industries most exposed to water risks, with water shortages affecting many of the world’s largest food-exporting countries. Paradoxically, despite the growing threats to both food and water security posed by water scarcity, pollution and climate-induced drought, the food and agri-business sector is the main contributor to this problem, accounting for 70% of all freshwater withdrawals. Is. As a tide of environmental consciousness is shaping consumer choices, it’s no surprise that water stewardship is set to become one of the top food trends for 2024, according to insights from the Whole Foods Trends Council.

With the theme ‘Water is life, water is food’. ‘Leave no one behind’, UN World Food Day 2023 emphasizes the vital role of water in supporting life and its interconnectedness with food. In a video message given on October 16thUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that “Sustainable management of water for agriculture and food production is essential to end hunger, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and preserve water for future generations.”

Conscientious and sustainable management of water resources, there is an urgent need to focus on equitable, environmentally responsible and efficient use of this vital resource – now more than ever. Here are some ways food businesses will be engaging in water stewardship in the coming year.

Water extraction from unconventional sources

Many water brands are extracting water from alternative sources, such as air and fruit by-products.

Extracting water from plant by-products not only reduces water usage but also helps reduce food waste. Aqua Botanicals, an Australian brand, says it is able to extract 600 liters of water from one tonne of carrots that would otherwise have gone to waste. Using patented water technology to collect the aqueous liquid found in fruits and vegetables, Aqua Botanicals creates clean, filtered water infused with 74 plant minerals.

Water vapor present in the atmosphere represents another valuable source of fresh water. In the UAE, air water is filtered and mineralized water is obtained from the moisture in the air. In Brazil, Amazon air water is harvested from water that is produced by the trees of the Amazon rain forest. With a typical bottle retailing at $83, profits from the sale of Amazon Air Water are used to fund sustainable development projects.

Sustainable and Regenerative Agriculture

According to S&P Global, nearly half of food and beverage companies globally have made public commitments to sustainable and regenerative agriculture, with 85% of them running employment programs to reduce water consumption.

Regenerative agriculture plays an important role in enhancing soil health, facilitating nutrient retention, enhancing natural resilience to environmental challenges, and reducing erosion. It contributes to conserving water resources and enhancing ecosystem water quality, reducing the amount of water required for farming activities, and reducing harmful water and nutrient runoff from agricultural lands.

In September 2023, the SAI Platform, a network comprising 170 leading food companies dedicated to sustainability, unveiled a global framework outlining the transition to regenerative agriculture for food businesses.

In regenerative agriculture, instead of pesticides, irrigation systems and heavy tillage machinery and cover crops are used to retain moisture and nutrients in the soil. The rotation of crops and animals from season to season allows insects to do the work that machines do elsewhere.

Many mainstream food brands such as Unilever, Nestlé, McDonald’s, Danone and General Mills have already shown their support for regenerative agriculture.

urban farm restaurants

Globally, many farm-to-table concept restaurants are turning to on-premise sustainable, pesticide-free and closed-loop urban farms. The closed-loop design of aquaponics circulates water between the fish tank and the plant beds, allowing plants to benefit from the nutrients provided by the fish waste, while aeroponics supplies nutrients to the plant roots through a fine mist. Which reduces water usage.

In the United States, gather in omaha The restaurant’s aeroponic urban vertical farm produces 3600 pounds of sustainably grown, pesticide-free leafy greens and herbs each year, requiring 95% less water than conventional farming, while the Ohio-based, Asian-fusion chain Balance Grill Its ingredients are sourced from its own 8,600-square-foot, vertical, aquaponics farm.

At Haoma, Thailand’s first urban farm and zero-waste restaurant, herbs, plants and fruit vegetables are grown on an on-site aquaponics farm. Haoma says he conserves more than 150,000 liters of rainwater per year, which he uses for his aquaponics farm and by using a Nordac water filtration system for his guests to consume cool and sparkling water. Recycles.

oyster, clam and mussel farming

Oysters, clams, and mussels (also known as bivalves) are immobile “filter feeders” that do not depend on external food, but instead sustain themselves by eating plankton and other small organisms naturally occurring in the water. Keep. These shellfish use no land or freshwater, play a vital role in enhancing water quality by filtering out excess nutrients, and have the ability to sequester carbon in their shells, making them vital in the fight against climate change. potentially become valuable tools. According to a recent study funded by Sea Grant, if Americans were to replace just 10% of their meat consumption with oysters, it would result in greenhouse gas savings equivalent to the environmental impact of taking approximately 11 million cars off the road.

Brands are going plant-forward

Food production requires considerable amounts of water, while animal products require more water kg compared to plant-based products.

Diet selection has a significant impact on water footprint, with animal agriculture exhibiting a significantly higher water footprint pound for pound than vegetables, grains or legumes. Food brands are reducing their water footprint by adopting a “plant-forward” approach – shifting their focus toward plant-based and plant-rich offerings.

The food brand, Hope & Sesame, differentiates itself by producing a sesame seed-based milk, which claims a significantly lower water footprint than many other plant-based milk brands. This advantage arises from the fact that sesame cultivation requires significantly less water than other crops used in alternative milk production. Many traditional brands, such as Yoplait, are expanding their product lines to include more plant-based options, such as the Yoplait Oi product line made with coconut cream.

improve water efficiency

In recent years, water-use efficiency in operations has been at the forefront of food brand sustainability strategies. At Fairmont Marina Bay in Singapore, dining establishments use special dishwashers in high-demand areas, helping to conserve 1.7 million liters of water in 2022. Similarly, Starbucks started its water conservation journey in January 2020. , is committed to replenishing or securing a large portion of the water used in green coffee production as an important aspect of its long-term water strategy.

water footprint in marketing

According to a study published in the journal, Environmental Science and Pollution ResearchThe growing awareness and commitment among consumers to support environmentally responsible practices makes water sustainability an attractive selling point for businesses. And many food businesses have already started to follow this trend.

In collaboration with the Swiss Eternity Institute, German food brand Veganz has begun displaying its own eco-balance claims on the packaging of its various products, while meat alternative brand, Quorn, has started displaying its own eco-balance claims on its website and through a Markets its low water footprint. Variety of advertising platforms. One of Quorn’s social media posts reads, “Did you know that the water footprint from producing Quorn microprotein is 30 times smaller than producing beef? Delicious and good for the planet.” The Quorn Net Positive Report (2022) states that Quorn has reduced its water usage per tonne of product by 36%.

According to Save the Water (2019), it takes approximately 25,000 liters of water to cultivate and produce one day’s worth of food for a family of four, rapidly depleting limited water resources.

Growing water scarcity represents a significant threat to global food and beverage production, and as a result, food and beverage brands will be under considerable pressure to adopt water management and contribute to more sustainable and responsible food production practices in the months and years ahead. Will live in. come.