Water-injected 2.0-liter turbo-four hydrogen engine produces 410 hp

Austrian mobility technology company AVL had a great day earlier this month, when it confirmed simulations that showed its prototype 2.0-liter turbo hydrogen race engine developing more than 200 hp-per-liter. AVL uses a water-injection system with its turbocharger to moderate the combustion for safer burning and better power output… and so far it’s working like a charm.

Most of the fanfare around automotive hydrogen relates to fuel cell-electric powertrains, but hydrogen combustion engines are slowly entering the serious phase of discussion. However, they are not without their own set of obstacles even in a motorsport setting, with non-existent roadside H2 fuel infrastructure not an issue.

As AVL points out, typical hydrogen ICEs suffer from low performance numbers due to short burn, combustion that involves a high air-to-fuel ratio. While lean burn can be a positive that improves fuel economy and reduces emissions, it also reduces power output, which is especially problematic for race engines.

AVL RaceTech uses water injection and turbocharging to get higher output from its hydrogen four-cylinder

AVL

When AVL announced last year that its motorsport division AVL RaceTech was developing a hydrogen racing engine, it revealed that the design would use a water injection system to increase power. It adds that its intelligent PFI water injection system adds water to the engine’s intake air, thwarting the possibility of premature ignition and reducing the air-fuel ratio to stoichiometric levels resulting in lean burning. A wastegate turbocharging system supplies air.

AVL’s setup system takes care of lean burn and its low output issues, resulting in a hydrogen ICE with greater power output. This month’s testing of a prototype 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder verified top values ​​from AVL’s first simulations, giving the engine 410 hp (302 kW) at 6,500 rpm and 369 total lb-ft (500 N m) between 3,000 and 4,000 rpm. nm) developed. , AVL has previously noted that an output of around 201 hp-per-litre (150 kW) would make the engine competitive in modern close-to-production race classes.

AVL RaceTech takes the next step with its 2.0-liter turbo hydrogen racing engine

AVL

AVL Motorsport director Alain Lohr said after the test, “The results achieved by our H2 racing engine confirm that we are able to deliver an extremely competitive package with this technology.” “AVL RaceTech aims to move motorsport towards a sustainable future. With the development of the first racing engine developed under our own name, we have taken another step closer to achieving this vision.”

Hydrogen combustion produces no carbon emissions, but it still releases nitrous oxide (NOx), especially at stoichiometric levels – lean-burn engines help reduce these emissions. Although hydrogen fuel cells would be a clean, zero-emission way forward, AVL believes hydrogen combustion engines will ultimately prove more economical for motorsport teams due to the simpler adaptations when transitioning from gasoline ICEs. And they’ll still have all the mechanical noise and feel of classic motorsport.

AVL’s next step will be to test the 2.0-litre H2 turbo unit in a real car on a racetrack.

Source: AVL via Motor1

Source: newatlas.com