WILMINGTON, Delaware, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global water electrolysis market is valued at US dollar$ 2.9 Arab in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly CAGR of more than 8.2, According to the market report published by, in the forecast period 2023-2030 rationalstate

Market Definition, Market Scope and Report Overview

Water electrolysis is an electrochemical process that uses electricity to split water molecules into their constituent elements, hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction is carried out in an electrolytic cell, which consists of two electrodes (an anode and a cathode) immersed in an electrolyte solution. An electrolyte is a substance that contains ions that can move freely in solution. When electric current is passed through the electrolyte, positively charged hydrogen ions (H+) are attracted to the cathode (negative electrode), where they turn into hydrogen gas (H2). The negatively charged hydroxide ions (OH-) are attracted to the anode (positive electrode), where they are oxidized to water (H2O) and oxygen gas (O2).

Hydrogen is a clean and renewable energy source that has the potential to replace fossil fuels in a variety of applications, including transportation, power generation, and industrial processes. As demand for hydrogen fuel increases, demand for water electrolysis technology is also expected to increase. Furthermore, according to the International Energy Agency, production of hydrogen and fuel cells by electrolysis is expected to reach 22% by 2050, up from 4% in 2015.

According to an in-depth market assessment by RationalStat, the global water electrolysis market has been analyzed Based on market segments including technology type, component, end user and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia Pacific)

, The report also provides the global and regional market size for the historical period 2019-2022 and the forecast period 2023-2030. Market information for the global water electrolysis market breaks down the market size based on market value (US$/EUR million) by different products/services/equipment, demand assessment in key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis Covers. Across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, component markets by leading companies, etc.

Furthermore, long-term sectors and products/services 10-year outlook and its impact on the global water electrolysis market. It also includes the current state of the industry – production levels, capacity utilization, technology quotient, etc. The key information will be manufacturing capacity, installed base, import volume, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights by country. etc.

global Water Electrolysis Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of technology type, alkaline water electrolysis is projected to dominate the water electrolysis market, primarily due to the high cost-benefit ratio associated with the use of alkaline water electrolysis.

report summary

report metrics Description base year 2023 forecast period 2023-2030 base year market size US$2.9 billion Market Size Forecast US$5.0 billion growth rate 8.2% major market mover Government support is increasing

Increasing demand for renewable sources

advancement in technology Profile of companies Siemens AG

nel asa

ITM Power PLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Enapter Srl

Hydrogenics Europe NV

ThyssenKrupp

Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

anagic

Allogen SAS

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies to strengthen their market share and gain competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies adopted by the industry players. Some of the key developments in the global water electrolysis market include,

In March 2023, Siemens Energy entered into an agreement with HIF Global. The agreement focuses on the expansion of Siemens Energy’s electrolyzer manufacturing capacity.

In April 2022, Nel expanded its geographical presence by establishing a fully automated electrolyzer manufacturing plant located in Heroya, Norway.

Some of the key players and suppliers significantly contributing to the growth of the global water electrolysis market include SAimens AG, Nel ASA, ITM Power PLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Enaptor SRL, Hydrogenics Europe NV, ThyssenKrupp, Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc., Enagic and Allogen SAS. among others.

RationalState has fragmented the global water electrolysis Market is based on technology type, component, end user and region

global water electrolysis market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Type alkaline electrolytic cells polymer electrolytic cell solid oxide electrolytic cell Other

global water electrolysis market Value (US$million), Volume (units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Component electrolyzer cell stack Pumps vents storage tanks Power Supply separator Other

global water electrolysis market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User energy chemical petroleum pharmaceutical steel Other

global water electrolysis market Value (US$M), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Latin America Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country brazil Mexico rest of latin america Western Europe Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France spain Italy benelux nordic rest of western Europe Eastern Europe Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia poland Hungary other CIS countries rest of eastern Europe Asia Pacific Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia asean Indonesia Thailand philippines vietnam malaysia rest of asean rest of asia pacific Middle East and Africa Water Electrolysis Market Value (US$ Million), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country gcc Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) remaining gcc South Africa Nigeria turkey Rest of the Middle East and Africa



Main questions answered in water electrolysis report:

What will be the market value of the global water electrolysis market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global water electrolysis market?

What are the market drivers of the global water electrolysis market?

What are the key trends in the global water electrolysis market?

Which is the leading region in the global water electrolysis market?

Who are the key companies operating in the global water electrolysis market?

What is the market share of the major segments in the global water electrolysis market?

Source: www.globenewswire.com