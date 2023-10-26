Water companies’ £1.4bn shareholder payout branded ‘sickening’ amid sewage leak

Campaigners have criticized water companies for paying £1.4bn in dividends as the industry regulator urged many companies to address major flaws in their finances.

Ofwat, which oversees the water sector in England and Wales, has named Thames Water, Southern Water, SES Water and South East Water as the four worst performing water companies that need to improve their finances. Needed.

Its latest annual report revealed that four other companies are also causing concern over their long-term finances.

This comes as water companies face scrutiny over sewage leaks, crumbling infrastructure and governance issues.

Campaign groups attacked the sector and the government on Thursday after the regulator released figures on dividends totaling £1.4bn.

United Utilities paid out £452 million to shareholders and Severn Trent £426 million during the year, the figures show.

Northumbrian Water also paid £111 million, Anglican Water paid £161 million and Thames Water paid £45 million to shareholders.

Meanwhile, recent analysis from the Liberal Democrats found that executives have been paid more than £41 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives over the past three years.

Lewis Reddy, policy officer at Surfers Against Sewage, said: “It is sad that water company owners get away with it while our waterways go to waste.

“The financial condition of the water company is poor. They incur huge fines and suffer financial losses, while paying out millions to shareholders and the CEO.

“That’s why we’re calling for a ban on shareholder payouts, as well as a cap on bonuses, if water companies fail to comply with environmental regulations.”

GMB national secretary Andy Prendergast said: “Shareholders are raking in money that should be used to restore infrastructure and tackle sewage leaks and spills.

“Ofwat and ministers are asleep at the wheel. Naming and shaming companies is not enough – we need a regulator with sharp teeth.

Megan Corton Scott, political campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “What purpose do water companies really serve other than lining the pockets of their shareholders?

“They have treated our rural areas like an open toilet and filled our waterways with sewage. They have sold off vital aquifers and put our water supplies at risk.

“The government needs to step in and force these companies to clean up their act and do the work we pay them for before paying shareholders even a penny more.”

Gareth Cunningham, director of conservation at the Marine Conservation Society, said: “Untreated sewage is being dumped into our rivers and seas, and no UK river meets legal water quality requirements for chemical pollution.

“Our commitment to clean, healthy water must go deeper than corporate profits.

“We urgently need significant investment in refurbishing aging sewage systems, implementing better regulation and more rigorous government oversight to ensure customer money is invested where it really matters.”

Paul de Zilva, nature campaigner for Friends of the Earth, said: “There is clearly no shortage of money, but instead of using it to make essential repairs to our dilapidated sewage system, the owners and shareholders have simply lined their pockets. Are full.

“Amid the cost of living crisis, water companies now have the courage to ask customers to deposit cash through higher bills to pay for the work.

“Water regulators and the government are as much to blame for these failures as the companies themselves.”

Ofwat recently gained new powers to stop companies from paying dividends if they could put their financial stability at risk or to take action if the payment is not being linked to performance.

Preparations are on to implement it for the next financial year.

Earlier this year, the watchdog said it wanted to hold companies more accountable for their actions, citing concerns that many were paying executives bonuses that did not reflect company performance for customers and the environment.

Last month, it announced that water companies that were underperforming their targets would return almost £114 million to customers by removing it from their bills for the next year.

David Black, chief executive of Ofwat, said: “We expect companies to maintain a level of financial headroom so they can manage periods of volatility and meet their obligations to customers and the environment.

“While we have seen cause for concern, we have also seen some companies responding to the challenge and we expect them to continue to work on improving their financial resilience.”

Rebecca Pow, water minister at the government’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), said it was encouraging to see more investment in the sector.

“However, we are clear that water companies should not profit from environmental damage,” he said.

“That’s why we gave Ofwat new powers to impose tougher rules on water company dividends and we welcome tougher restrictions on bonuses too.”

A Water UK spokesperson said: “Financial flexibility is a vital foundation to allow companies to deliver the largest investment program in the history of the sector.

“Water companies have recently proposed £96 billion to ensure the future security of our water supplies and reduce overflow spills into rivers and seas as quickly as possible.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com