Watches of Switzerland shares jump on better sales, growth plan news

Sales at luxury timepiece retailer Watches of Switzerland Group rose on Tuesday as it announced an improvement in sales momentum and detailed its new growth strategy.

At 570p per share, Watches of Switzerland’s share price was up 9.8% and above the FTSE 250.

Revenues rose 1% to £379 million in the 13 weeks to October 29. Excluding the impact of currency volatility, sales increased 5% year-on-year.

“Demand for luxury watches remains strong and continues to exceed supply,” the company said, with US sales up 4% year on year to £165 million. It was 11% higher at constant exchange rates.

Turnover in the UK and Mainland Europe remained largely unchanged over the period, at £214 million.

For the first half of the financial year, group sales fell fractionally year on year to £761 million, while at constant currencies they rose 2%. Turnover in the US increased 5% (or 11% excluding currency-related impacts), while revenue in the UK and Rest of Europe declined 4% as reported and in constant currency.

guidance unchanged

Sales of luxury watches – which represent about nine-tenths of the group’s turnover – remained flat at £670 million in the six months to October, but rose 3% in constant currencies.

Meanwhile, luxury jewelery sales fell 17% (or 15% at unchanged exchange rates) to £47 million. Swiss watches said that the reversal “[reflected] “Market trends were influenced by overall consumer sentiment and changing conditions for full-price sales in the US.”

The company kept its full-year forecast unchanged following the second-quarter data. Revenue at constant currencies is estimated to increase between 8% and 11% to between £1.65 billion and £1.7 billion.

Chief Executive Brian Duffy commented that “I am pleased to report improved second quarter trading performance, despite the difficult consumer environment.”

“Our proven business model, the strength of our brand partnerships, international scale, bold marketing campaigns and dedication to exceptional customer service are driving the business forward,” he said.

development plan

Watches of Switzerland also unveiled a new growth plan through which it expects to more than double sales over the next five years.

It is expected to record sales of more than £3 billion by the end of fiscal 2028, up from £1.5 billion in the previous financial period (to April 2023).

Under the plans, the group will continue to upgrade and expand its global showroom network, as well as look for acquisitions. It is planned to spend between £350 million and £500 million over the next five years to pursue this strategy.

Watches of Switzerland also plans to double sales of luxury branded jewelery and pre-owned watches in the period.

“We are excited by the opportunity available to us in the pre-owned market,” Duffy said. [and] Particularly from the new Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program, which we expect to deliver 20% of new Rolexes in the US and 10% in the UK by FY 2028.

Switzerland’s watch stocks fell in August after Rolex announced plans to enter the retail market by buying watch and jewelery seller Bucherer.