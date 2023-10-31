Watchdog to respond to plans to close railway station ticket offices

Public transport watchdogs will announce their recommendations on Tuesday over plans to impose widespread closure of railway station ticket offices in England.

Transport Focus and London Travelwatch will publish their decisions on whether they support or oppose each proposal to close the ticket office.

There is speculation that monitors would disagree with many of the planned closures.

If they object to a proposal, the train operator concerned can send their plan to Transport Secretary Mark Harper for a final decision.

Over 680,000 responses were submitted to the public consultation on the closure.

Plans to close most station ticket offices in England, as well as Avanti West Coast’s ticket office at Glasgow Central, were brought forward by train operators and their representative body Rail Delivery Group (RDG).

Train companies are under pressure from the UK government to cut costs amid falling revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to RDG, ticket offices at 974 stations may be affected.

It says the proposal is “designed to support staff out of ticket offices and into better, face-to-face interactions on station platforms and concourses”.

But the plan has been sharply criticized by opposition politicians, trade unions, disability groups and public transport campaigners.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on accessibility, safety and security, difficulties in using ticket machines and how stations will be staffed in the future.

Neil Middleton, director of lobby group RailFuture, said: “The mood music appears to be that Transport Focus and London Travelwatch will not support a number of proposals put forward by rail delivery groups and train operating companies at the behest of the government.

“Those proposals do not protect the millions of passengers who cannot buy tickets other than at ticket offices.

“We are particularly concerned that, after considering the views of more than 680,000 respondents, no matter what the watchdog says, their recommendations may ultimately be rejected by the Secretary of State for Transport.”

Last week, the Commons Transport Select Committee wrote to Rail Minister Hugh Merriman, warning that the proposals were “moving too far, too fast, towards a situation that risks driving some passengers off the railways”.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, said “stitching which still paves the way for ticket office closures” following the watchdog’s responses would be a “big betrayal of passengers”.

