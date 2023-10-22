Watchdog says deal to force multinationals to pay 15% minimum tax is full of loopholes

WASHINGTON (AP) — An ambitious 2021 agreement by more than 140 countries and territories to eliminate tax havens and force multinational corporations to pay minimum taxes has been weakened by loopholes and yields only a fraction of the revenue. A tax will raise more than was imagined, an EU-backed watchdog has warned.

The landmark agreement brokered by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development set the minimum global corporate tax at 15%. The idea was to prevent multinational corporations, including Apple and Nike, from using accounting and legal maneuvers to shift their earnings to low or no-tax jurisdictions.

Those havens are usually places like Bermuda and the Cayman Islands where companies actually do little or no business. The OECD has said that $100 billion to $240 billion in tax revenue is lost each year as a result of companies’ moves.

The agreement was expected to raise an amount equivalent to about 10% of global corporate tax revenues, according to a report being released on Monday by the EU Tax Observatory. Instead, because the plan has been watered down, it says the minimum tax will generate only half – less than 5% of corporate tax revenues.

Much of the expected revenue has been lost due to loopholes, some of them introduced by the OECD as it refined the details of the agreement, which has not yet come into effect. The watchdog group estimates that a 15% minimum tax could raise about $270 billion in 2023. It says that with the loopholes, that figure drops to about $136 billion.

Over the summer, the OECD agreed to delay by at least a year until 2026 a provision that would have allowed foreign countries to impose additional taxes on U.S. multinationals that pay at least a 15% rate on their foreign earnings. Failed to do.

The EU Tax Observatory noted that even under the rules of the 2021 agreement, companies will retain some ability to avoid taxes. For example, companies that have solid businesses – factories, warehouses, stores and offices – operating in a particular country can continue to pay a lower tax rate than 15%. The EU Tax Observatory warned that the change could “incentivize companies to shift production to countries with tax rates below 15%.”

“This risks escalating a race to the bottom on corporate income tax rates,” it said.

Another loophole offers countries tax credits for things like conducting research and investing in local factories, which could reduce companies’ tax rates by 15% points and still comply with the 2021 agreement.

The Tax Observatory also expressed concern that governments’ race to grant tax breaks for green technologies to fight climate change “raises some of the same issues as standard tax competition. This leads to reduced government revenues.”

“There is a risk of increasing inequality by increasing after-tax profits of shareholders who are at the top of the income distribution,” it says.

The EU Tax Observatory is not calling for a complete ban on green-technology subsidies. But it is urging governments to consider other policies to offset the financial benefits to the rich from such tax breaks.

The group said multinational corporations shifted $1 trillion – 35% of profits earned outside their home countries – to tax havens. US companies account for about 40% of such global profit shifting.

Last week, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the minimum tax agreement would not be finalized until 2024.

“There are some matters that are important to the United States and other countries that remain unresolved – open issues that must still be resolved before the treaty can be signed,” he said after meeting with European finance ministers.

The EU Tax Observatory is run by Gabriel Zucman, a leading economist and tax-and-inequality researcher at the Paris School of Economics and the University of California, Berkeley. Its report is based on the work of more than 100 researchers around the world who often work with government tax agencies. It uses new sources of data on multinational corporate finance and offshore assets held by corporations.

Despite its criticisms of the minimum tax, the EU Tax Observatory praised a separate effort to stop the rich from evading taxes. In 2017, tax authorities around the world began exchanging taxpayer information with financial institutions to better enforce tax laws. The Tax Observatory found that the consequences, essentially ending bank secrecy, have been dramatic.

It says, until the introduction of “Automatic Information Exchange”, almost all the assets held abroad by the world’s rich were not taxed. Now, only 25% escapes tax.

Still, the group says, “Billionaires’ effective tax rates appear significantly lower than all other groups of the population” because the richest people use tax-avoidance schemes. It adds that the United States In the U.S., billionaires pay an effective average tax rate of 23%, which includes all taxes at all levels of government. The poorest 10% of Americans pay more – 25.6%.

The EU TAX Observatory is calling for a 2% global tax on the wealth of billionaires, a proposal it says would raise $250 billion annually from fewer than 3,000 people.

Source: apnews.com