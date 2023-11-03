Watchdog says Amazon and Meta agree to improve retail competition

The UK competition watchdog says it has secured new commitments from Amazon and Meta regarding competitive practices in their retail markets to protect consumers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had approved the new arrangement after investigating both platforms separately.

As part of the new commitments, Amazon has agreed to give independent sellers a fair chance to have their offers appear in the site’s “buy box,” where the majority of sales on the platform occur.

Additionally, the CMA said Amazon would be prevented from using marketplace data obtained from third-party sellers to give it an unfair competitive advantage.

It will also allow sellers to negotiate their delivery rates directly with independent providers.

The CMA launched an investigation in July 2022 over concerns that Amazon was abusing its position as the UK’s leading online retail platform.

This included concerns that Amazon was giving its retail business an unfair advantage over independent sellers who use its marketplaces, and to sellers who use Amazon’s own warehouse and delivery services over rival logistics firms. Are.

In relation to Meta, the CMA said the tech giant had signed commitments that would prevent it from exploiting data from advertising customers through its Facebook Marketplace.

Going forward, Facebook Marketplace competitors who advertise on the Meta platform will have the ability to opt out of having their data used to improve the Facebook Retail platform.

The CMA said Meta has also promised to limit the use of advertising data when developing its products.

Sarah Cardell, chief executive of the CMA, said: “We welcome creative solutions to our concerns that benefit people and businesses and look forward to seeing more solutions like this once the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer Bill comes into force. “

Ann Pope, the competition watchdog’s senior director for antitrust enforcement, said: “We have accepted Amazon’s commitments because they help thousands of independent UK sellers compete on a level playing field against Amazon’s own retail arm. This should also mean that customers have access to the best product offers.

“Meta-safe commitments mean that a company cannot exploit advertising customers’ data to give itself an unfair advantage – and thus cannot distort competition.

“After assessing the commitments and feedback received, including from vendors, advertisers and customers, we believe both sets of commitments address our specific competition concerns in the UK.”

Meta said it welcomed the CMA’s decision to close its investigation into Facebook Marketplace (Dominic Lipinski/PA).

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We have worked constructively with the CMA and we welcome this resolution which will protect both our customers and the more than 100,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling through our UK stores. Will preserve our ability to serve.

“We are extremely proud of the work our teams have done to support the success of our sellers over the past two decades.”

A spokesperson for the Meta company said: “We welcome the CMA’s decision to close its investigation into the marketplace based on the commitments presented by Meta, which will put in place systems designed to confirm and verify that Controls that advertiser data from competitors is not used in the marketplace.

“We also welcome the CMA’s confirmation that it found no concerns regarding the use of advertising data in Facebook Dating.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com