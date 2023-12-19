WASHINGTON – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis broke campaign finance law by communicating about TV spending decisions with a big-dollar super PAC that is supporting his Republican bid for the White House, a non-partisan Gov. The monitoring group alleged in a complaint filed on Monday.

The Campaign Legal Center cited recent reporting by The Associated Press and others in the complaint, which was filed with the Federal Election Commission. It alleges that the degree of coordination and communication between DeSantis’ campaign and the super PAC supporting him, Never Back Down, crossed the legal line that the Supreme Court first barred from raising such unlimited funds a decade ago. And the door to spending was opened. Groups are allowed to do this.

Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the Campaign Legal Center, said, “When a super PAC like Never Back Down illegally coordinates its election spending with a candidate’s campaign, the super PAC is effectively a part of the campaign. becomes.” “It circumvents federal contribution limits and reporting requirements, and gives special interest supporters of super PACs, including corporations and ultra-wealthy individuals, a worrying level of influence over elected officials and policy making.”

In a statement, DeSantis spokesman Andrew Romo said the complaint was “baseless” and rooted in “unverified rumors and insinuations,” adding, “This is another example of how the left is afraid of Ron DeSantis and wants to stop him.” Can stoop to any level.”

The complaint comes amid broader turmoil in DeSantis’ political campaign, as he struggles to overcome low polling numbers ahead of next month’s Iowa caucuses. The turmoil has escalated to an unusual and very public airing of grievances as a steady stream of top-level strategists have departed from Never Back Down.

Last week, the AP reported that several people familiar with DeSantis’ political network said he and his wife had expressed concerns about the message of Never Back Down, the largest super PAC supporting the governor’s campaign.

The governor and his wife, Casey, who is widely considered his top political adviser, were particularly disappointed when the group removed a television ad last month that featured prominent Republican rival Nikki Haley while she was governor of South Carolina. Allowing a Chinese manufacturer was criticized.

DeSantis’ team shared those messaging concerns with Never Back Down’s board members, including a Florida-based member with close ties to the governor, according to multiple people briefed on the discussions. Some board members then congratulated the DeSantis team on the super PAC staff that was responsible for executing the strategy, the people said.

Previously, DeSantis’ campaign had strongly denied that the governor had tried to influence the network of outside groups supporting him, given federal laws prohibiting coordination.

Despite this, it is unlikely that DeSantis will face any potential consequences in the immediate term.

It often takes years for the FEC to resolve complaints. And the agency’s board itself frequently deadlocks on campaign finance enforcement matters. Whenever the FEC deadlocks on an enforcement decision it effectively sets a new precedent that prohibits the activity that was the subject of the complaint.

