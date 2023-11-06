Watch Venus ‘kiss’ the Moon as Orion’s Belt returns: This week’s night sky

The rising moon with Venus framed by brick wooden townhouses on the left , [+] Dormers and a fluttering American flag in Boston’s historic South End. Leafy trees complete the framing at top right. This photo was taken at the beginning of marine twilight. getty

Every Monday I pick Northern Hemisphere astronomical highlights (mid-northern latitudes) for the week ahead, but be sure to check my main feed For more in-depth articles on stargazing, astronomy, eclipses etc.

The night sky this week: November 6-12, 2023

This week is a good time for star gazing. It rises just after midnight, with the Moon reaching last quarter a few nights earlier. This opens the door to pitch-black night skies – although you’ll need to find a spot away from light pollution to get the best benefit.

Although there are minor meteor showers this week, the best sight – apart from the bright stars of winter rising in the west after dark – will be a crescent moon in conjunction with the brilliant planet Venus, but you’ll need to wake up very early! Even lazy planet-watchers can fix their eyes on bright Jupiter shining in the east shortly after sunset.

Tuesday, November 7: Moon and Regulus Stellarium

Monday and Tuesday, November 6 and 7: Moon and Regulus

Here are two chances to catch a waning crescent moon close to Regulus, the brightest star in Leo. It will rise in the east around 01:00 in the morning (no matter where you are in the Northern Hemisphere) and will be visible all night, with the Moon having 40% and 31% illumination on either side on the respective nights. Wait until around 03:00 and bright Venus will be visible below.

Thursday, November 9: Moon and Venus in conjunction Stellarium

Thursday, November 9: Moon and Venus in conjunction

Here’s arguably the most beautiful sight this week, but it will take some dedication to see it. Look east at 3:00 a.m. and you’ll see the waning 15% waning crescent Moon appear very close to bright Venus – although you may be able to see the two together in the sky for the rest of the night.

Saturday/Sunday, November 11/12: Northern Taurid Meteor Shower

Although it releases only five “shooting stars” per hour, the Northern Taurid meteor shower produces bright fireballs. If you see one this week—on any night—it’s probably Northern Taurid.

Another reason for peak night viewing is that this meteor shower will occur in a moonless night sky. It will be at its best after midnight when the sky is at its deepest dark and the source constellation, Taurus, will be high in the southeast after midnight.

Orion’s Belt shining over the mountain peaks in Snoqualmie, Washington getty

Stars of the Week: Pleiades and Orion’s Belt

Go outside around 10:00 pm and look east to see some of the most beautiful and brightest stars in the winter night sky. Jupiter will be shining high in the southeast, with the attractive open cluster, the Pleiades, to the left. Below this, you’ll find the unmistakable “Orion Belt” rising vertically. Now pick out Orion’s two brightest stars – Betelgeuse on the left of the belt stars and Rigel on the right. You are ready for winter!

The Pleiades (or Seven Sisters and M45) are now visible after dark. getty

Stargazing Tip of the Week: Rooms with a View

If you have incorporated the hobby of stargazing into your lifestyle, it is worth considering the direction of any property you purchase. It may seem harsh, but prospective homeowners always think about the Sun-related “aspects” – so why not the stars and planets?

The second or third floor is helpful for seeing down to the horizon. If you have west-facing windows, you’ll be able to see moonset (and crescent), sunset, planets and constellations in the evening twilight.

Since most stargazing takes place at home, it is worth thinking about what you can see, , [+] Especially when it comes to objects on the horizon. getty

If your upper windows face east, you will be able to easily see the full moon rise each month, as well as the morning crescent moon and the first seasonal appearance of the stars and planets.

Facing north will give you views of the Northern Hemisphere aurora (if you’re lucky) and, in the summer, views of night clouds, while facing south will give you views of the moon high in the sky and starry constellations. Views will appear. of summer.

The times and dates given apply to mid-northern latitudes. Consult an online planetarium for the most accurate location-specific information Stellarium And The Sky Live, check planet rising/planet setting, Sunrise Sunset And moonrise/moonset Time for where you are.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.