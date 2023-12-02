Watch the world's largest iceberg escape Antarctica

Images from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission show how A23a rotates between November 2 (blue) and , [+] 26 November (Red). Contains revised Copernicus Sentinel data (2023) processed by ESA

Iceberg A23A looks like it should have a phrase from an old horror movie like “It came from West Antarctica!” or “Zombie iceberg loose!” The veteran iceberg has been quietly doing its thing since it first broke off the Antarctic ice shelf in 1986. It spent decades stuck in one place, but now A23a is on the move and satellites are tracking its journey.

A series of satellite images from the European Space Agency’s Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission traces the iceberg’s movements from November 2 to November 26.

Satellite images from November 2 to November 26 show iceberg A23a moving away from its previous location , [+] Stomping ground. Contains revised Copernicus Sentinel data (2023) processed by ESA

Looks like Berg is in a hurry. “It has accelerated and is moving rapidly away from Antarctic waters,” ESA said. The pep in his step is due to the winds and currents pushing him along.

How big is the a23a? With an area of ​​approximately 1,550 square miles, it is four times the size of New York City or roughly the size of the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The iceberg’s official nickname comes from a naming system consisting of the Antarctic quadrant from which it came followed by an ordinal number. The large “A” denotes the Bellingshausen/Weddell Sea area. When an iceberg breaks, a small “A” is added to the end and the pieces get sequential letters.

A23a is imposing, but poses no threat to humanity. A large-scale escape of the iceberg was detected in 2020 when it began to lose its connection to the seabed. No longer anchored, the ice mass began moving along northwest Antarctica into the Weddell Sea. “Scientists say it is not unusual for icebergs to become grounded, but over time they shrink so much that they break away from the ground and start floating,” ESA said. A23A was a late bloomer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also keeping an eye on the iceberg. The NOAA-20 weather satellite captured a beautiful view of A23a drifting in the Southern Ocean north of Antarctica. The agency shared the photo on Twitter on Friday.

Iceberg A23A will likely end up in the South Atlantic Ocean, ESA said. This would place it in an area called “Iceberg Alley”. Many icebergs in the Weddell Sea float where the warm water touches their bodies. Some large icebergs persist for quite some time, such as the infamous Berg along A68a. A68a was seen in 2020 as a threat to sensitive wildlife on South Georgia Island. That iceberg eventually broke without harming the ecosystem. Satellites helped track the movements and eventual demise of the A68a, just as they are now doing with the A23a.

A23a is currently recognized by Guinness World Records as the largest iceberg on the planet. The Big Rock won’t rule forever. “The record for the largest current iceberg changes most years, as new icebergs break off from the Antarctic continent and subsequently break into smaller pieces,” Guinness said. A23a last won this title in early 2021, but was overtaken by a bigger berg called A76. The A76 subsequently broke into pieces, a common fate for icebergs. This could be the end that awaits A23a after decades of struggling. Until then, it will rule the ocean as one of Earth’s natural wonders.