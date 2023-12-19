Watch the video of the cat crossed 19 million miles in space with NASA's laser-beam

A short video from NASA shows a cat beamed into space using a laser. NASA/JPL-Caltech

Cats are already ruling the internet. Now it’s time to conquer space.

A cutting-edge NASA communications experiment used a laser to transmit a video from the Psyche spacecraft to Earth when it was about 19 million miles away. The star of that video? Of course a cat. An orange cat named Taters chases a red laser pointer, an appropriate exercise considering the laser technology at the center of the display.

Taters ticks all the boxes for a good cat video. Kittens are furry, adorable and playful. But tethers also represent a big step forward for space communications. The ultra-high definition video made its journey on December 11 and covered 80 times the distance between Earth and the Moon. This suggests the technology could help human astronauts stay in touch during future missions to Mars.

The Deep Space Optical Communications Experiment is part of the Psyche mission. The spacecraft was launched in October and is headed to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter to study a metal-rich asteroid called 16 Psyche. The spacecraft’s long journey is the perfect opportunity to test new communications systems.

The cat video lasts for 15 seconds. Overlaid graphics show Psyche’s orbital path, information about tethers, technical data about the laser, and the words “This is a test”. The device that sent it is called the Flight Laser Transceiver. The video took 101 seconds to zoom back to Earth, where it was picked up by the Hale Telescope in California, downloaded and then sent to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to be played in real time.

JPL DSOC team members pose for a group photo after receiving video of the cat from space. , [+] Look behind them near the center of the screen to see a cameo of Taters, who joined the meeting remotely. NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA first tested DSOC in November by transmitting test data about 10 million miles into space. The more complex cat video experiment was also successful. The semblance of tethers actually travels through space faster than most broadband connections we use on Earth.

NASA is working hard on sending humans back to the Moon through the Artemis program, but this is just a stepping stone to more ambitious deep space explorations. The agency would like to land humans on Mars. Mars is closest to Earth at a distance of 34 million miles. NASA JPL said the DSOC laser system is “designed to transmit data from deep space at a rate 10 to 100 times higher than state-of-the-art radio frequency systems used by deep space missions today.” This means that no matter where astronauts travel, they can get fresh cat videos.

Taters belongs to a JPL employee. “Nothing on Psyche generates video data, so we typically send packets of randomly generated test data,” said JPL project manager Bill Klipstein. “But to make this important event even more memorable, we decided to work with designers at JPL to create a fun video that captures the essence of the demo as part of the Psyche mission.”

Taters now joins a short list of notable space cats, both real and fictional. A cat named Félicette traveled to space in the 1960s and survived the return trip. from android data Star Trek: The Next Generation She had an orange tabby named Spot. Ellen Ripley’s Foreigner Fame lived with a cat named Jones. It’s worth noting that three out of four of these cosmic cats are gingers.

NASA laser communications testing is serious work, but Taters’ antics make it enjoyable, too. As DSOC team member Ryan Rogalin said, “Everyone loves taters.”