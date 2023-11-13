Watch the Moon Rise as ‘Shooting Stars’ Fall: The Night Sky This Week

This week you can see the crescent moon gradually brightening with each passing evening. getty

The night sky this week: November 13-19, 2023

This is probably the best week of the month for stargazing, with the night sky being mostly moonless. A young moon is visible briefly after sunset each evening from Wednesday, its delicate crescent growing each night. What follows is the peak of the Leonid meteor shower, which is usually not much to get excited about, yet occasionally brings something unforgettable.

Here’s everything you need to know about stargazing this week:

Wednesday, November 15: A Young Crescent Moon

Look to the southwest shortly after sunset and use binoculars to find a faint crescent moon with 7% illumination. After emerging from the Sun’s glare, it will now appear to grow larger each day as it orbits Earth and moves away from the Sun.

Thursday, November 16: A waxing crescent moon and ‘Earth glow’

Look outside to the southwest after sunset tonight and you’ll see a thin lunar crescent with only 14% illumination. Tonight is the night to look for “Earthshine,” sunlight reflected off our planet’s oceans and ice caps back onto the moon. You’ll see it with the naked eye on the dark side of the moon, but binoculars will give you an even better look.

Friday, November 17: A waxing crescent moon and ‘Earth glow’

Last chance to see the crescent moon, now 23% illuminated, display “Earthshine”. Later tonight the extra glare from the Moon will overwhelm your eyes, making it harder to see the delicate reflected light.

Friday/Saturday, November 17/18: Leonid meteor shower peak

A reliable, if rarely prolific, meteor shower, the Leonids are known to produce about 15 “shooting stars” per hour. However, since many are very bright and their trains are long, they are worth a look. This makes tonight an excellent opportunity to gaze at the stars for a few hours.

Stargazing Tip of the Week: Join an Astronomy Club

If you’ve been reading my pages for a while, you’ve likely spent some time stargazing and probably felt like you’d reached a plateau. Now is the time to get active online or join your local astronomy club. Instead of exploring the night sky in a vacuum, you’ll learn from others and be inspired to do more. The universe is yours to explore as you wish, but it’s best to share it with others.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.