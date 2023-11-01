Watch the dark, funny post-apocalyptic winner of a new AI film contest

In Dan Hamill and Jeff Wood’s short AI-generated film 2026, a man walks through a burnt path , [+] The remains of his house. Runway Studio Generation:48 Sceneshot by Leslie Katz

In an AI-generated short film 2026, a man takes the audience on a tour of his home after the apocalypse. “It’s a bit dusty, so I wear a helmet,” he says. “safety first.”

Dust is not the only hazard a person needs to worry about as they walk through the smoke and debris of their bombed residence. His pet, Carl, resembles a crazy, radioactive green alien, although our tour guide still prefers to think of that creature as a dog. The poor man’s television set is bursting with flames, unable to even distract himself from the disaster that has changed everything from watching TV. The situation doesn’t look much better in the burnt-out world outside.

New York-based AI start-up Runway Studios announced on Wednesday 2026 As the winner of its inaugural Gen:48 Short Film Competition. The company gave filmmakers 48 hours to create a one- to four-minute film with Runway text-to-video tools like Gen-1 and Gen-2, which allow users to create a video by simply typing a few descriptive words into a box. Provides facility to create. According to the rules of the contest, 75% of the footage had to be made with runway products.

The audience voted for Gen:48 as the winner, crowning it out of 65 finalists narrowed down from 600 submissions. You can see all the finalists here.

2026which was written, directed, and produced by Dan Hamill and Jeff Wood, manages to capture the apocalypse of our nightmares while being highly entertaining, as seen in this little Seinfeld take from our hero’s stand-up comedy routine. -Meets-Armageddon bit: “Hey, what does this have to do with the post-apocalypse, am I right?”

As the comedian moves his hands around, it becomes easy to recognize his distorted fingers, which is a classic error in AI-generated images. The film’s designers were able to hide the common animation challenge of lip sync by placing a helmet on the lead character’s head.

Hamill and Wood created their film using Runway Gen-1, Runway Gen-2, and Stable Diffusion, which creates AI-generated images from text prompts.

“We learned a lot and found that sometimes the best art comes from accidental mistakes,” he said in his film’s YouTube description.

Gen:48 is Runway Studios’ first AI short-film competition. Runway also sponsors an AI Film Festival that highlights films that adopt emerging AI tools as a core component of the filmmaking process. Other AI film festivals include the AI ​​International Film Festival and the AI ​​Horror Film Festival.