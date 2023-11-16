Watch SpaceX’s Starship launch for the second time on November 18

Update at 3 PM ET: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the second Starship launch has been postponed to Saturday, Nov. 18, to replace a grid fin actuator on the launch stack, according to an update Musk previously posted on Twitter.

SpaceX plans to launch its Starship vehicle for the second time on Saturday (Nov. 18), and you can watch the historic liftoff live.

SpaceX aims to launch Starship, a next-generation system designed to carry people and payloads to deep space, during a 20-minute window opening at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) on Friday. Liftoff will take place from Starbase, the company’s site in coastal South Texas.

You can watch the action, courtesy of SpaceX, here on Space.com directly through the company, Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. EST (1230 GMT).

Backup launch windows move to Sunday (November 19) and possibly Monday (November 20), according to multiple media reports citing advice from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

While Starship has been in testing for several years, the massive Starship-Super Heavy integrated system has only one liftoff to date under its belt. On April 20, Starship took off from the starbase and flew high into the atmosphere before spinning out of control. SpaceX remotely detonated the vehicle about four minutes after launch, scattering debris over a wide area.

The FAA closed its investigation into the accident in early September and then completed its Starship safety review on October 31. (Subsequent assessment determined the risks that Starship launches could pose to public health and property.)

But SpaceX’s upcoming launch also required approval from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service “upon an updated biological assessment under the Endangered Species Act,” the FAA noted in October, noting that Starship is in an ecologically sensitive area. Will be launched from.

Should Starship reach space safely this time, the expected 90-minute flight will see the spacecraft fly east over the Gulf of Mexico, partially circle Earth and touch down near Hawaii. Starship and Super Heavy are reusable systems, but this time SpaceX will aim for a simple splashdown in the ocean rather than a vertical landing, as the first stages of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets typically do.

Technically speaking, Starship will not completely orbit the planet, but its expected flight will propel it to a near-orbital velocity of 17,500 mph (28,160 kph) at an altitude of 150 miles (250 kilometers).

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has already made big promises about Starship’s capability and attracted lucrative contracts. For example, Starship is NASA’s chosen system to land astronauts on the Moon by 2025 or 2026 on the agency’s Artemis 3 mission (though NASA officials have said they may consider other types if Starship is not ready by then). Are ready to go on missions).

Starship has also been featured, among other opportunities, in launching at least one mission under the Polaris program to billionaire Jared Isaacman and sending a group of artists around the Moon with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a mission called DearMoon . Given the early stage of Starship’s development, launch dates for these missions have not yet been released.

editor’s Note: This story was updated at 2:45 a.m. ET to include the new launch date for SpaceX’s Starship Second Test Flight due to a 24-hour delay.

Source: www.space.com