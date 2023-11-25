Watch: How Iron Wool Gets Heavier After Combustion

Iron wool is a bundle of sharp-edged steel filaments majorly used for polishing wood or metal objects. It is often used for professional cleaning processes on glass and porcelain because it is softer than the other materials and is efficient in scraping off dirt on hard surfaces. Apart from the benefits of this wool, Iron wool also showcases a unique phenomenon of getting heavy while being burnt. Usually, objects lose weight after being burnt but Iron wool does the opposite. The video demonstrating the same has now gone viral.

In a video that recently went viral, an iron wool was kept on the weighing machine. A man burns the iron wool and it starts gaining weight. Some people call it magic, while others believe in the law of science. The man in the video explains the reason behind this strange phenomenon. The iron wool has a composition of iron elements that can react with oxygen.

Story continues below advertisement

When the iron wool is combusted, the chemical composition of the material changes. Initially, it has iron elements but after burning it turns to iron oxide. It is heavier in weight as compared to iron elements. The iron tends to react with oxygen. The atomic mass of iron is 56 grams whereas iron oxide weighs 160 grams. Iron oxide is the culmination of oxygen elements which attach with the atoms of iron in an ionic bond. It is formed due to the difference in the electromagnetic nature of the elements. The viral video clip is posted on Instagram by a page named Science Tube.