The business world has entered one of the most exciting and yet challenging periods in recent memory. While the long era of globalization has generated economic benefits for both industrialized countries and emerging markets, progress has been slow. The world’s two largest economies—the United States and China—are moving apart, which is likely to have massive consequences. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains, strained energy markets around the world and shifted the balance of power across the EU.

As the world moves towards multipolarity, economic systems including cross-border trade, foreign investment and global markets are being reimagined, which is having a profound impact on CEOs, investors and consumers. Science and AI technologies are now solving problems big and small – from climate risks to existential health crises – but they also create new threats. And, as inflation drives up costs, it has become increasingly important for companies to show consumers that they are doing more than just maximizing shareholder returns. Such seismic shifts in the marketplace have left companies with no choice but to accelerate change or risk complete disruption.

Enter the “New Era for Business,” where CEOs and their companies have realized not only the important role they play in driving lasting and positive social change, but also the enormous responsibility that comes with such power. With the role of multinational business and economic policy at the crossroads, the best companies are reshaping both mission and methods and turning challenges into opportunities for renewal and growth.

Our program will address six main topics influencing the direction of global trade today:

-Market and business dynamics

-geopolitical tides

-emerging technologies

-Talent shortage and workplace changes

-Climate risk

-Consumer Trends

