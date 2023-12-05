Watch: Entrepreneur Harsh Goenka unveils 'Digital Mala'; The Internet Thinks It's… – News18

Harsh Vardhan Goenka is one of the most prominent business tycoons of India, who owns business ventures like CEAT. With a net worth of over US$4.7 billion (roughly Rs. 39,000 crores), he is quite active on X and often shares posts that grab the attention of his followers and go viral. Recently, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises shared a video clip about a ‘digital garland’ on the microblogging site and the internet was left in awe.

Harsh Vardhan Goenka shared a video of the tally counter gadget. It has a set of Jaap Mala which when rotated will automatically appear on the digital screen of the gadget. Instead of counting and remembering it yourself, gadgets now make it easy for you. The caption reads, “Mala bhi digital- wow India (Mala is also digital- wow India).”

There were various opinions regarding the digital garland in the comments section. One user commented, “This is a very old product.”

Another wrote, “The fun in ‘Mala’ is in counting and synchronizing. This will make him go away.”

One social media user commented, “This is good for accurate counting. These days digitalization is converting almost every information into digital format and even in spirituality e-darshan, e-aarti and now digital rosary are being invented. Hari Om!”

“It is almost certain that it will be made in China. Interestingly the rosary part is present in many religions,” read another comment.

Jaap mala, jaap mala or simply a rosary, meaning rosary is a circle of prayer beads commonly used in religions such as Hinduism, Buddhism, Christianity, Jainism and also Sikhism to ‘chant’ or recite mantras, It is used to count the prayers. or other sacred phrases.

First Published: December 05, 2023, 10:43 IST

