November 19, 2023
Watch: Dry fruits for effective weight loss


Nov 18, 2023

Maintaining a healthy body weight is not just about sweating out in the gym. It is also about eating right and in the right quantity and following a calorie-deficit diet to stay active and energized. Almonds are low in calories and rich in fiber, proteins, mono-saturated fats, and antioxidants that improve your health by lowering bad cholesterol and boosting weight loss. Pistachios are rich in fiber, keep you full for longer, and help avoid overeating. Also, they are good for digestion and aid with bowel movement. Cashews are known for their rich magnesium content, which also helps with weight loss and regulates fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body. Take a look at these 10 dry fruits that can speed up your weight-loss game.Read MoreRead Less





