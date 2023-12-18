Watch Blue Origin launch its first mission in 15 months today

Blue Origin will launch its first mission in more than 15 months this morning (Dec. 18), and you can watch the action live.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital vehicle is scheduled to fly from the company’s West Texas site today during a window that opens at 9:30 a.m. EST (1430 GMT; 8:30 a.m. local Texas time).

You can watch the action live via Blue Origin, which was founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, and Space.com will carry the company’s feed if possible. Coverage begins at 9:10 a.m. EST (1410 GMT).

New Shepard is a reusable rocket-capsule combo that carries people and payloads into suborbital space. The vehicle has not flown since September 12, 2022, when it encountered an anomaly during an uncrewed research flight.

That failure resulted in the loss of New Shepard’s first stage booster, although the capsule landed safely under parachute with 36 research payloads intact.

Blue Origin’s accident investigation identified the cause of the accident as a “thermo-structural failure” of the nozzle on the engine powering New Shepard’s booster. The company has implemented corrective measures and is now ready to fly again.

Like the September 2022 flight, today’s mission – known as NS-24, because it will be the 24th overall liftoff for New Shepard – is untested. It will carry 33 research payloads, more than half of them “developed and flown with the support of NASA,” Blue Origin wrote in a mission description.

“Others come from K-12 schools, universities and STEAM-focused organizations,” he said. (STEAM stands for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics.”)

Today’s flight will also carry 38,000 postcards for Club for the Future, a non-profit founded by Blue Origin that aims to get youth interested in space science and exploration.

