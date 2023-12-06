Watch a rare 'ghost giant' jelly dance in the depths of the ocean

An ROV captured footage of a rare giant phantom jelly swimming off Costa Rica. Schmidt Ocean Institute

Like a deep-sea modern dancer, a rare animal sways in the darkness, its massive arms moving slowly in the water. You’ve just met the giant Phantom Jelly, an elusive sea creature whose arms can reach up to 33 feet long.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute shared extraordinary footage of a phantom jelly seen floating in Costa Rican waters on Monday. Ocean scientists were on a trip to study octopus habitats when they spotted the large jelly in the camera view of a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

The formal name of jelly is Stygiomedusa gigantea, The bell part of the jelly can reach up to 3.3 feet, which shows off those impressive arms. “They have no stinging tentacles, but use them to wrap, trap, and envelop their prey: plankton and small fish,” Schmidt Ossian said on While sea jellies are often called jellyfish, many scientists prefer to stick with simply “jelly.” Because animals are not fish.

The gelatinous jelly is huge, but it’s no sea monster bent on seizing ships or strangling divers. The animals typically live in an area known as the meridian zone or bathypelagic zone, at depths greater than 3,300 feet. It gets the nickname “Midnight” due to the extreme darkness in that area. Phantom jellies live far away from humans and eat only small prey. Schmidt Ossian wrote, “There is no need to be afraid of this wonderful and delicate ghostly giant.”

Nonprofit institute operates research vessel Fokker (also), which is equipped with onboard laboratories and remotely operated vehicles that can go into the depths to study the ecosystems below. Schmidt Ocean frequently livestreams ROV dives as a way to engage the public with marine science.

A Schmidt Ocean Research team is currently on an expedition called Octopus Odyssey (also). Scientists are investigating the geology, microbiology, geochemistry and animal life in remote deep-sea areas of Costa Rica. One of the main goals of the expedition is to study the octopus nursery which was first discovered in 2013 and most recently revisited in June 2023. The giant Phantom Jelly was a bonus creature captured on video during an ROV dive.

Schmidt Ocean’s new video adds to what little scientists know about the giant jellies. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute exclusively captured footage of a Phantom Jelly in Monterey Bay off the coast of California in late 2021.

The lack of observations of larger jellies makes it a science puzzle. “The first specimen of the giant phantom jelly was collected in 1899, but scientists did not recognize it as a new species until 60 years later,” MBARI said. “Even now, scientists know very little about this animal.” Each sighting gives scientists a little more understanding of the giant phantom jelly and its place in the marine ecosystem. MBARI researchers once observed a pelagic Brotula fish approach with a Phantom Jelly and swim in and out of its arms. It appeared that the jelly served as shelter for the fish.

The ocean is sometimes seen as a dark and scary place full of strange creatures with sharp teeth, but it is also a place of beauty. A mesmerizing video of a giant phantom jelly highlights one of the lesser-known wonders of the deep.