Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Valued at $1.6

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — global Waste Water Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market The size is estimated to be US$0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2023 and 2028.According to a recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for wastewater reverse osmosis membrane is expected to grow due to the depletion of freshwater resources. Reverse osmosis treating waste water is important for environmental sustainability and water resource management.

The growth of the global wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market is driven by the increasing demand for wastewater treatment. Depleting freshwater resources and government regulations for treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the wastewater reverse osmosis membrane market.

Ball Corporation (US) DuPont (USA) Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) Veolia (France) Alfa Laval (Sweden) LG Chem (South Korea) Hydronautics (US) Coach Separation Solutions (US) Mann + Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions GmbH (Germany) membrane (russia) Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Wastewater Reverse Osmosis Membranes market:

Driver: Rapid decline in fresh water resources Control: RO membrane malfunction opportunity: Increasing demand for water treatment due to rapid industrialization and urbanization challenge: Intensive brine disposal.

Key findings of the study:

During the forecast period, the cellulose acetate segment is projected to have the third fastest CAGR by type, in terms of value. During the forecast period, in value terms, the industrial segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR by application. North America is expected to be the second largest growing market for wastewater reverse osmosis membranes in terms of value during the forecast period.

thin film composite Waste water is the largest type of reverse osmosis membrane. Thin film composite (TFC) refers to a type of membrane commonly used in reverse osmosis (RO) processes for water purification. These membranes are a vital component in water treatment systems, helping to separate contaminants from water based on their molecular size and charge. Composed of a thin polyamide layer over a support material, typically polysulfone or polyester, TFC membranes exhibit exceptional molecular selectivity.

industrial waste water treatment Wastewater is the largest application segment in the reverse osmosis membrane market. In industrial wastewater treatment, reverse osmosis (RO) serves as an important technology to achieve stringent water quality standards and promote sustainable water management practices. Initially, pre-treatment processes, such as filtration and chemical adjustment, prepare the wastewater for the RO system. The process involves pressurizing water and passing it through a semi-permeable membrane, which allows water molecules to pass through selectively while rejecting dissolved salts, pollutants, and other impurities.

Middle East and Africa Wastewater is the second fastest growing segment in the reverse osmosis membrane market in 2022. The Middle East and Africa face significant challenges of water scarcity due to dry climate and limited freshwater resources. As a result, there is increasing emphasis on recycling and reusing waste water, and reverse osmosis is a major technology for treating waste water to meet the increasing demand for water. Economic growth and industrial development in these areas contribute to high industrial wastewater production. Industries often require advanced treatment methods to meet environmental regulations and ensure that treated water can be safely discharged or reused.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toray Industries, Inc. is a leading integrated chemical industry group headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company operates in various business sectors, namely fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering, life sciences and other services. The company offers water treatment membranes, water treatment systems and water purifiers under its Environment and Engineering segment and RO membranes through a separate division called Torre Membranes. The division offers a wide product portfolio, including a full range of cross-linked polyamide composite membranes.

lg chemicals

LG Chem is one of the largest chemical companies in South Korea. The group is engaged in petrochemicals, energy solutions, advanced materials business and life sciences business. The company offers RO membranes under its advanced materials business. The company covers a wide spectrum of applications, from industrial water treatment to residential water purification systems. The company’s RO membranes are designed to provide high-performance filtration, ensuring removal of impurities, contaminants and salts from water, thereby producing clean and potable water. LG Chem has a NanoH2O RO membrane product line, covering a wide range of products in desalination, industrial waste water treatment, water-reuse, potable water and others. This product range meets the needs of various customers.

